WINCHESTER - Vincent Dixon is no stranger to local government. Having served on the Finance Committee, Dixon now seeks one of the two open seats on the Select Board. After falling short three years ago in a bid to join the board, Dixon hopes the second time is the charm when voters hit the polls on Saturday, March 19 at Winchester High School.
When asked why he chose to run, Dixon said, “I decided to run for Select Board because of the three candidates who ran for Select Board in 2019, I am the only one still apparently willing to serve, and I think that my ideas and energy are of value in solving what are the many dysfunctions of the present Select Board. In addition, my demonstrated experience in solving serious problems as well as understanding finance are directly relevant to the growing problems and challenges that Winchester faces.”
Dixon believes Winchester’s problems can’t be solved overnight, but will instead take time using a “sustained, comprehensive and serious approach.” He feels it’s time to bring Winchester into the “21st century.”
One of the ways to do that may be through better communication with residents. Dixon pointed to the newly formed Communications Study Committee, established at last fall’s Town Meeting, to help in that regard. He said he would “continue to follow their explorations and eventual recommendations,” adding a “Winchester Information Accuracy Journalistic Code, as a set of guidelines, should be developed.”
The board must also communicate with other boards and committees in town, something Dixon feels the board could do better. He suggests a “One Winchester approach, seeking to organically balance unity and diversity.”
He continued, noting, “It is a false dichotomy to somehow suggest that diversity will just happen. Diversity should include welcoming diversity of origin and background and diversity of opinion. Unity should recognize that we are unified by differences as well as similarities.”
If elected, Dixon feels there are “numerous” skills he can bring to the board, plus important successes he’s accomplished, including in prior communities in which he’s lived. These include two neighborhood-friendly rezonings in Cambridge that limited excessive Manhattan-style development between Harvard and Central Square and 10 years of service on the Cambridge Anti-Poverty Agency (helping to save an employee over the age of 60 and $1.1M).
Looking forward, Dixon mentioned an “innovative solution” he considered to carefully analyze how to graft a community-wide access swimming pool onto the high school thereby further improving Winchester high school sports and providing non-school hour parking accessibility (which would reduce neighborhood pressures).
(Eds. note: Swim Winchester undertook a similar idea several years ago and continues to develop plans and raise money for a community swimming pool/fitness center on Skillings Field.)
As the town moves forward out of the coronavirus pandemic, many issues need to be addressed. One such issue involves affordable housing. Dixon said there are “several areas of action and roles the Select Board needs to perform and assist.”
He mentioned creating a “Coherent Consensus Task Force with specific Winchester goals” and building a “Regional Housing Creation Coalition” that would push state government to take on a stronger role. This includes:
• strengthen commitment to annual affordable housing construction (over a 10-year period)
• strong reasonable commercial development annual commitments (over a 10-year period)
• focus on mixed-use development in the downtown area and North Main Street
• Community Housing Packages (CHP) to engage Commonwealth efforts in a broader role with a Regional Housing Creation Coalition a part of that effort
• Community Institution Stabilization to provide local community flexibility in the cases of institutional closure and/or building use change
Another issue involves the need for a permanent town manager and Dixon proposed creating a formal Town Manager Search Committee as a high priority. He said the committee’s membership should be made up of “a comprehensive range of individuals drawn from Town Meeting, town department heads. Select Board members, School Committee members and residents who are human resource professionals.”
He suggested a 15-member committee who would get 90 days for the first stage, 60 days for the semi-final stage and 30 days for the final stage. They would recommend three finalists. Dixon also suggested a particular specification that whomever is chosen intend to serve a minimum of five years.
A final issue that may arise in the next few years concerns the possible need for another operating override. Dixon said those should be viewed with “caution and done rarely.” He said there are many various factors based on the disruptions of the pandemic, pools of federal and state assistance and increased state revenue that need to be taken into account before the town and Town Meeting can reasonably readjust the town budget and reserve trend lines.
“One mechanism,” he said, “that should be developed is an endowment for Winchester, which could be carefully defined to attract voluntary contributions and a portion of the income from which to be used for certain defined capital expenditures for significant public uses; whether they be school buildings, parks, and/or other significant public enjoyments.”
As the Select Board carries the most weight in town, it would stand to reason its members must be the most transparent. However, Dixon felt the board wasn’t being transparent enough. He said the Select Board needs to “clarify its own training and legal context.”
He noted how the board serves as the “executive” arm of the town, but added the board needs to be “mindful of expressing its individual and cooperative consensus on behalf of town goals.” He said important consensus can be drawn from sharing aspects of implementation of the Master Plan, considering community-friendly shuttle transportation services, developing stronger, visible interactions with neighboring communities, and active, useful liaisons with relevant organizations, such as the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Metropolitan Area Planning Council and others.
If elected, Dixon could join a board still meeting virtually. In order to return to in-person meetings, Dixon felt the board should consult the Board of Health and an independent consulting physician.
“The breadth, depth and complexity of the COVID-19 virus, and its variants, have proven to be very frustrating, and the contradictory directions from the Board of Health, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the Federal CDC, have confused much of our population,” he acknowledged.
He added, “My personal judgment is that most meetings can and should be turned into hybrid meetings. Having participated in a variety of circumstances, most hybrid meetings work reasonably well and are a functional bridge to a relatively ‘New Normal.’”
Residents wishing to vote must remember the new date and location for this upcoming election. Dixon gave a tentative thumbs up when asked for his thoughts on changing the election date from Tuesday to Saturday.
“It is worth at least trying a Saturday election day, to see how turnout is since for many people Saturday has more flexibility.”
He did note some concerns such as moving the polling locations from neighborhoods to one, centralized location. Previously, he said, people could walk to the polls if they chose. He argued against money being a reason to consolidate all eight precincts.
(Eds. note: according to Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, safety played a bigger role in moving elections out of local elementary schools than money.)
Dixon also advocated for elections on either the last Saturday in March or first Saturday in April to better avoid inclement weather, as long as respectful adjustment is made for Passover and Easter weekends (something Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said when the board chose the second to last Saturday in March).
