WINCHESTER - At their most recent meeting, the Winchester Select Board discussed the best way to use the $1M linkage payment from the developer of Winning Farm.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested splitting the payment, using some for affordable housing and giving some to the Capital Planning Committee. Chairman Mariano Goluboff felt a 50-50 split would work best and instructed Town Manager Lisa Wong to place an article on the Town Meeting warrant for this November to appropriate the money.
The rest of the board felt the 50-50 split was reasonable. Unfortunately, according to Bettencourt, it doesn’t appear the town’s newly created Affordable Housing Trust Fund will be ready in time to receive any money, so the half designated for affordable housing may have to go into the Select Board’s housing fund.
He still favored an article for Town Meeting splitting the funds.
