WINCHESTER - Calling it a “bad time” to impact local businesses, Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt and his fellow board members voted not to classify the tax rate meaning residential property owners and commercial and industrial property owners will once again pay the same tax rate.
While some communities shift the tax burden onto commercial and industrial property owners, Winchester has such a small number of commercial businesses (3.5 percent) that any type of shift would severely hurt those business owners while only making a small dent in residential property owners’ tax bills.
Assessor Dan McGurl informed the board that the average tax bill would come to $15,034 or an increase of $737 from last year (or 5.5 percent). The average home in Winchester is assessed at $1,1720,000. This is an increase of nearly $20,000 over last year.
He also said the town had approximately $1M left in the tax levy.
The board also took no action on three other questions besides tax classification because none of those questions apply to Winchester.
The last time Winchester shifted the tax burden was 1984; so long ago that many people reading this probably didn’t have children and now they have grandchildren. Many neighboring communities around Winchester do shift the tax burden onto commercial and industrial properties, but those communities have more many commercial and industrial businesses to bear the brunt of a shift.
For Winchester, as Select Board member Mariano Goluboff noted, with such a small number of commercial businesses, “It would put too much pressure on commercial business owners to shift.”
The town needs to support the small number of business owners anyway, but especially now during the coronavirus pandemic with many either closed or barely getting by. Making them pay even a few pennies more could bankrupt the ones still operating.
