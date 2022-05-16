WINCHESTER - With spring Town Meeting business closed, here are the remaining articles members passed.
Article 4
Town Meeting passed this article to rename the Roger H. Baumann Trust Fund the Roger H. and Priscilla Baumann Trust Fund to permit income of the fund to be spent on the purchase of art and design books and materials, regardless of time period or geographic location.
Article 10
Town Meeting appropriated $12,000 from the Parking Meter Fund to the Wedgemere Parking Account and the Town Center Parking Acount to pay for parking meter equipment and all related costs, maintenance of parking lots and other costs associated with the collection and enforcement of parking ticket revenues at the Wedgemere and downtown parking lots.
Article 12
Town Meeting appropriated $2,788.45 to the Building Stabilization Fund and $10,130 to the Capital Stabilization Fund from surpluses previously appropriated.
Article 20
Town Meeting appropriated $70,000 from Free Cash to supplement the Eversource account for the purpose of engineering and other consulting services regarding the location and construction of Eversource electronic transmission lines (345kV) in Winchester.
Article 22
Town Meeting appropriated $216,842 from the Public, Educational and Government Access and Cable Related Fund to pay for PEG access service programming, monitoring the cable operator’s compliance with the franchise agreement and to prepare for renewal of the cable franchise license including any associated expert and legal service.
Article 30
Town Meeting appropriated $30,000 to the Building Stabilization Fund from savings through an energy efficient boiler at the Muraco School.
Article 31
Town Meeting approved fixing the maximum amount that may be spent during the fiscal year for the revolving funds established pursuant to the town’s code of bylaws for certain departments, boards, committees, agencies, or officers as follows:
• Archival Center FY23 spending limit - $5,000
• Energy use FY23 spending limit - $80,000
• Board of Health clinics FY23 spending limit - $100,000
• Grass fields FY23 spending limit - $75,000
• Synthetic fields FY23 spending limit - $75,000
• Historical Commission FY23 spending limit - $5,000
Article 32
Town Meeting authorized the treasurer, with the approval of the town manager and Select Board, to borrow money from time to time in anticipation of revenue for the fiscal year.
Article 33
Town Meeting approved money from the Mass. Department of Transportation for maintenance, repair, alteration, relocation, or other improvements of town ways, and to authorize the Select Board to acquire by purchase, gift, eminent domain or otherwise, any necessary easements or other interests in land.
Article 34
Town Meeting appropriated $690,626 from Free Cash to reduce the tax levy. This offsets allocations approved by Town Meeting without violating Prop 2 and a 1/2 which states the town can’t raise property taxes more than 2.5 percent without the consent of residents through a vote.
While the article received favorable action by the Select Board and Finance Committee, FinCom Chair Megan Blackwell advised Town Meeting not to do this in the future.
“We didn’t cut the budget enough,” Blackwell admitted as to why this article is needed now.
