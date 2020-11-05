WINCHESTER - At the most recent Select Board meeting, Town Manager Lisa Wong updated the board on several topics including the Transfer Station.
Wong said the town submitted the maximum allowed under the CARES Act, which is more than $2M for expenditures between March and December of this year pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wong also mentioned available business grants, some for businesses with up to 50 employees and one for businesses with up to five employees. Applications for the grants closes on Thursday, Nov. 12. Businesses can go to empoweringsmallbusiness.org.
For the Transfer Station, the town enters its final year of its recycling contract with JRM Hauling and Recycling that ends on June 30, 2021. The town pays a low fixed-rate, according to the Town Manager, compared to other communities, as little as $10/ton.
Going forward, that number could jump to $90-$100/ton. However, Wong acknowledged she’s looking at an extended option which would see the town pay more now through June in order to save money in the long run. The cost would run the ton $50/ton, but would lead to $45,000 in savings.
Wong also updated the town on several ongoing projects. She said the McCall Middle School project is complete while the Waterfield Bridge project will finish up in the next few weeks. The town continues to look at contracts for the ADA transition plan.
Wong informed the board the town will put out to bid the Swanton Street culvert project, the second to last flood mitigation project. The last one, at the Muraco School, was presented to the Capital Planning Committee for funding.
McCall traffic improvements are now complete while the North Reservoir Dam engineering nears completion.
One issue concerning these projects, as Chairman Michael Bettencourt noted, involves the high cost to complete them. He called it “concerning.”
