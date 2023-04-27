WINCHESTER - The state of the town is . . . healthy? Strong? Solid?
According to members of the Finance Committee, the town is projected to have strong reserves in the amount of $21M (or 15 percent of total revenue). Finance Committee Chair My Linh Truong said the FY24 budget that will be presented to Town Meeting next week doesn’t use any Free Cash to close revenue shortfalls.
The budget, as compiled by Town Manager Beth Rudolph and tweaked by the Finance Committee (usually with more up-to-date data, especially as it relates to state aid), shows a 1.41 percent increase over the FY23 budget and a 6.1 percent increase over FY22 actuals.
“The budget model should be a model and not a foregone conclusion,” Rudolph stressed, knowing that in the past the Finance Committee made projections (about reserve amounts typically) that didn’t pan out exactly as forecasted (though usually in the town’s favor).
Both Rudolph and the Finance Committee estimated new growth at $1M and the Finance Committee said state aid should come in at more than $12M (or an increase of 2.2 percent from FY23). Truong said to expect local receipts to total $10.3M and tax revenue $121.3M.
For expenditures, the town manager gave the education department $63.6M and the municipal side $32.3M. Undistributed costs come in around $25M. Using around $1M from American Rescue Plan Act funds avoids the need for Free Cash usage and leads to a balanced budget.
(Free Cash will be used at spring Town Meeting, however, as several articles requested funding in the amount of $786,528.14. In fact, Rudolph highlighted long-term projections that show the town balancing its budget through FY25 without causing Free Cash reserves to fall below 6-10 percent of revenue.)
The town manager said this allows for new appointments (in some cases replacing staff retirements, such as Fire Chief Rick Tustin and DPW Director Jay Gill). The town continues to look for a town planner and town engineer. Currently, Planning Board Chair Diab Jerius and Vice-Chair Sally Dale act as de facto town planners (and both were thanked by Select Board Chair Rich Mucci during his address to Town Meeting).
Jerius, during his remarks, said the town searched for and vetted town planner candidates and advanced one for interviews with the Planning Board; however, that candidate took another job offer. Therefore, the town re-posted the position last week and hopes to interview new candidates. In the meantime, Jerius said the town will search for an interim town planner.
“There’s no redundancy in the department,” Jerius told Town Meeting, noting that without an assistant town planner, all the duties fall to the chair and vice-chair in the event the town planner leaves.
Mucci also noted the lack of assistants during his own state of the town address. He spoke about the town’s financial plan, as well, pointing out how it’s a “work in progress.” He said brainstorming sessions remain ongoing and they’re evaluating capital needs.
The Select Board chair did highlight the work of town management (Rudolph, Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood, Treasurer Sheila Tracy, and Town Comptroller Stacie Ward) in helping the town retain its Aaa bond rating from Moodys.
“We hope to leave spring Town Meeting seeing progress,” Mucci exclaimed, adding how his board wants to get “capital sailing again.”
To do that, the Select Board used ARPA money to help fund town hall and library window design schematics and expects to use more ARPA funds in the future. The board also hopes to receive the support of the town in passing the Community Preservation Act (CPA) in the fall of 2024.
And, although the town lost safe harbor status 13 months ago and is susceptible to large-scale 40B projects, Mucci said the town’s investment in affordable housing is paying off, pointing to two lotteries for affordable units on Cambridge Street and River Street. Plus, the town continues to work with developers Civico and the Woburn-based Melanson Development Group on housing projects at the Waterfield Lot and the corner of Washington and Swanton Street, respectively.
While these new housing developments might cause enrollment growth in the student population, the Finance Committee chair showed enrollment growth stabilizing (the School Committee could not give their usual presentation as members were in Florida supporting the town’s bands in competition).
Adding to the town’s population could affect the town’s environmental health, something the Board of Health is responsible for protecting. Ruth Trimarchi, chair, called the Board of Health a policy-setting body charged to protect the environment and public health.
She said 18 people died of COVID-19 last year.
Overall, the Board of Health oversees hazardous waste collections (including the recently held Medication Take Back Day), works with the Coalition for a Safer Community, launched a new website, delivers public health advisories, created a reproductive health rights policy, developed an orientation package, and created the Board of Health Youth Volunteer Pilot Program.
Trimarchi did admit that as responsibilities and expectations grow, staffing remains static.
