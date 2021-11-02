WINCHESTER - Town Meeting overwhelmingly voted to support Article 7, which gives the Select Board the power to change the election date for spring town elections from the usual date of the last Tuesday in March to the second to last Saturday in March. Town Meeting also approved consolidating all the polling places into one in the high school field house.
Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio called having polling locations within an elementary school during school hours a safety concern. She also said the town needs a better polling place and mentioned Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon asked that the poling locations merge into one at the high school. (The town did this successfully in June during the special town election, as all voters gathered at the high school cafeteria to cast their ballot.)
Verdicchio also noted the schools agreed to this change. Both the School Committee and Finance Committee recommended favorable action with School Committee Chair Karen Bolognese calling voting during a school day disruptive.
When Town Moderator Heather von Mering opened the article to comments from Town Meeting members, most praised the idea of one location and the move to a Saturday. Tony Conte said he “love(d) the idea of polling at the high school,” though he shared concerns with an earlier election date due to the possibility of bad weather. He asked if it could be changed to the last Saturday in March.
Verdicchio said they chose the second to last Saturday in the event Easter falls on the last Sunday in March. The Select Board wanted to be respectful to those who celebrate.
Town Meeting member John Miller echoed the comments about the Easter holiday, but asked if any data existed on whether moving from a Tuesday to a Saturday increased voter turnout.
“I wish it did,” Verdicchio admitted, noting the League of Women Voters doesn’t believe any exist. (Some towns, like Burlington and Wilmington, hold Saturday elections.)
The Select Board chair did suggest the move to Saturdays could lead to more flexibility for voters and thus increase turnout.
Another Town Meeting member, Russell Gay, wondered about holding the election in one place. He asked if any data existed on that and how it would affect traffic?
Verdicchio reminded him how it worked in June. She also noted that in order to move the date from Tuesday the Select Board would have to vote each year, during the December before the election. If the board doesn’t vote, the election remains on the last Tuesday in March.
Other Town Meeting members, like Dorothy Simboli and Carole Savage, also favored giving the Select Board this power with Simboli calling the move to Saturday a “great idea” and Savage reminding the board to make sure public notice goes out to all voters if the board changes the election date.
Lannon, the town clerk for many years, said her office does outreach every year and requested that Town Meeting authorize the change.
“I’m anxious to try the facility at the field house,” she said about moving all polling locations to one area.
Lannon also said they could hold enough parking even with a 60 percent turnout. Most town elections receive approximately a 25-30 percent voter turnout. And, residents can still vote early via absentee ballots.
