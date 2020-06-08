WINCHESTER - The Climate Action Plan Committee, co-chaired by Ruth Trimarchi, completed the 2020 Climate Action Plan. Trimarchi came before the Select Board recently to thank them and the Town Manager for their assistance and outline some of what the plan, which is available on the town website, contains.
She called it a “roadmap to reach goals,” one of which involves an 80 x 50 commitment where the town pledges to reach at least an 80 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions below the 2006 baseline emission level by 2050.
“This process has been inclusive,” Trimarchi told the board, mentioning their 18 member committee comprised of adults and students, plus the Town Planner and Planning Board Chair who helped align the plan with the recently completed Master Plan.
She added how regional organizations helped vet information and offered future collaborations. She said Senator Jason Lewis and Representative Michael Day helped reach out to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, DEP, DoER for assistance in aligning the plan with state law and new initiatives.
“The plan has rock-solid science, is doable and implementable,” Trimarchi stressed.
The plan contains two messages: “the is urgent” and “we can do this.”
“We need to deal with climate change in an urgent fashion,” Trimarchi stated. “Even if we stopped all greenhouse gas emissions, we would still feel the effects of climate change for decades.”
The goals of the plan involve reducing carbon pollution, aka greenhouse gas emissions aka reduce carbon dioxide. and increasing community resilience.
Residents can reduce carbon pollution in four areas: energy, buildings, transportation, and solid waste.
• Energy - increase supply of carbon-free electricity (“green the grid”) which the town is doing through its WinPower program.
• Buildings - improve energy efficiency and eliminate use of fossil fuels to heat/cool buildings.
• Transportation - reduce vehicle miles traveled and transition to electric vehicles.
• Solid waste - reduce waste disposal to meet new state standards.
Trimarchi said buildings and transportation contribute to 99 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and 72 percent of that is in residential areas. Solid waste contributes .4 percent to greenhouse gas emissions.
When it comes to increasing community resilience, Trimarchi suggested reducing health and safety risks through public health campaigns regarding heat, climate-impacted diseases, flooding, etc. She said the town has to integrate resiliency into daily operations of town government and develop sustainable funding with grants and renewable fees.
Finally, the town should utilize green infrastructure whenever possible in municipal and residential areas.
“Many things in this plan are free, but some cost money,” Trimarchi acknowledged.
She said her recommendations for “immediate action” including hiring a sustainability director, appointing a Climate Action Committee to implement the plan, developing a comprehensive climate communications strategy, and prioritizing climate actions for the next fiscal year budget.
She added there are many recommendations in the plan, the town just needs to decide which are the most doable.
“I’m looking to the Town Manager, Select Board and residents to implement this plan,” Trimarchi said. “It will take years.”
Members of the board happily voted unanimously to adopt the plan. Chairman Michael Bettencourt extended his appreciation to the student volunteers on the committee while member Jacqueline Welch called it a “multi-generational” committee.
Select Board member Amy Shapiro recounted how climate change impacted her decision to run for the board originally.
“Thanks for helping me understand,” she said. “This is important to our kids’ future.”
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff pointed out how, in 30-50 years, they’ll be judged on the actions they took regarding climate change.
“This is the biggest challenge our generation faces,” he admitted.
About not hiring a sustainability director, which Town Manager Lisa Wong had in her original budget before coronavirus hit, Goluboff acknowledged that “it is what it is,” adding he hopes the town can address these issues once it gets past COVID-19.
Bettencourt also noted how “essential” it will be to find money to hire a sustainability director,
Trimarchi agreed, stating a sustainability director is “very important,” but her committee won’t sit around “twiddling our thumbs waiting for when COVID-19 abates.” She already stated they’ve begun working with Town Planner Brian Szekely on a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant.
“This is completely timely,” Select Board member Susan Verdicchio noted. “Thanks for prioritizing the steps we need to take. This is what we need.”
