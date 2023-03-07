WINCHESTER - Work at the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station remains on schedule, according to MBTA Senior Project Manager Nathan Rae. The MBTA should finish in the spring of 2024.
He once again outlined the project to include a full station reconstruction: two new fully accessible, high-level, side platforms with canopies, three new elevators, two new ramps and three sets of covered stairs, new lighting, signage and wayfinding security cameras, and other amenities, and new tracks, ties, ballast, bridge plates, and communication duct banks.
The total project will cost the MBTA $50M.
Currently, work includes pest control. Rae said they’re not using harmful bait, only safe chemicals approved by the Board of Health.
In December, the MBTA performed some micropile work behind Thompson Street, laid some foundation for the ramps and elevator at the Aberjona lot, and demolished the outbound elevator. Rae said most of the heavy demolition is complete and only some hand demolition remains.
In January, the MBTA began form work for the west head house grade beams, backfilling of an Eversource duct bank at Laraway Road and waterproofing the east head house grade beams at the Aberjona lot. Then, in February, the MBTA started form work for the platform light post pedestals at the platform support caps on the outbound side, concrete placement of grade beams at the Waterfield lot and Eversource work at the Quill Rotary installing the main station power.
Future work includes selective demolition on the platform level through March, ramp and platform construction and head house erect steel and elevator shaft construction in the Aberjona and Waterfield lots through June, installing micropiles behind Thompson Street and the Quill Rotary through mid-April, and wall, ramp, platform, and stairway construction, plus separate Eversource work on Laraway Road through June.
Residents who typically use the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station can continue to use the Route 134 bus (about a four-minute walk from Winchester center to the corner of Main and Vine streets) or utilize the Wedgemere Commuter Rail Station (less than a mile from the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station).
Rae plans to update the Select Board again in June and also hold a public meeting sometime that same month (exact date and time to be determined). Anyone with questions can email winchesterstation@mbta.com or call the construction hotline at 781-218-9717. The project website is mbta.com/winchesterstation.
The board appreciated the update with chair Rich Mucci reminding the MBTA to be “mindful of parking,” as there had been previous issues with construction workers taking up spaces reserved for patrons of downtown businesses.
