WINCHESTER - In an effort to find a permanent town manager, the Select Board hired the services of search firm Community Paradigm. This week, Bernard Lynch, John Petrin and Ray Santilli of Community Paradigm met with the board to discuss the process, go over the position statement and outline the next steps.
According to Select Board Chair Rich Mucci, the firm comes highly regarded and has worked with many communities in the state to help them find a permanent town manager. He noted, and Community Paradigm confirmed, they have an extensive Rolodex of clients/candidates from which the board can choose.
In his opening statement to the board, Lynch said, “thank you for choosing us to help you with this important search,” adding how his firm already started the process by getting to know the town and what it needs and wants.
Lynch called the position statement, which basically outlines what the town is and what it’s looking for in a permanent town manager, a recruiting tool to help them find the best candidates. It’s a way to sell the town to candidates and encourage the “right” people to apply (right being the type of candidate Winchester is looking for and the best fit for the town, whether that’s someone with experience or someone looking to gain it).
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said the position statement “captured the town adequately.”
Lynch said it’s designed to attract candidates. He added how placing the advertisement on his firm’s website can generate 4,000 hits each month. With this, his firm would do “active recruitment.”
“We have a century of experience,” he joked about the members of his firm.
Winchester may find some candidates outside the state, such as those looking to return to Massachusetts and those coming here for the first time. Whichever direction the board takes, Lynch called it a “challenging market,” as two-thirds of communities turned over their town manager in the past 5-6 years.
“It’s mostly due to retirements,” he noted, adding how that leads to lots of movement with candidates filling those openings.
Fortunately for Winchester, Petrin said there may be more opportunities here, and a larger candidate pool from which to draw, than out in the western part of the state. Lynch added how some candidates may have nontraditional backgrounds, but most come with some level of governmental experience.
He called that municipal experience crucial, especially when it comes to understanding how Town Meeting operates and working with unions.
Before the board officially approved the position statement, member Mariano Goluboff offered some revisions. He asked that Community Paradigm update the town’s Free Cash number to better reflect the town’s current reserves percentage of 16 percent (as opposed to the original 12 percent written in the statement). He also wanted to remove the requirement that a candidate obtain a specific degree, like a public administration degree, and replace it with language that states the town would prefer it.
Vice-chair Anthea Brady suggested modifying the statement to require a bachelor’s degree while preferring others including a masters degree.
Lynch said they would begin advertising this week for four weeks. Once they received applications, he proposed two options for the board to consider: Community Paradigm could review the list of candidates and narrow it down or the board could appoint a screening committee (of 5-7 people) that either narrows down the entire list or receives an already shortened list from Community Paradigm. Either way, the Select Board will make the final decision.
He said a screening committee would meet once to review resumes and again to do interviews (or they could send all the candidates to the Select Board for interviews).
“It’s an important task, but not a heavy one,” Lynch acknowledged.
Ideally, Lynch suggested the board focus on 3-4 candidates, pointing out how too many more could spook candidates.
When asked what the screening committee should look like, Lynch said each town does it differently; however, it could include members of the Select Board, Planning Board, School Committee, department heads, and at-large residents or members of the business community.
“I’ve seen every kind work,” Lynch said about how to best compose the screening committee, “but they must understand their job is to screen, not select.”
They must also be discreet, he added. Sometimes a candidate’s current employer will find out he or she is looking elsewhere and they will offer more money to entice that person to stay thereby costing the town one potential candidate. It happened to Winchester in past town manager searches.
When asked what the town can do in that situation, Lynch said not much. He said his firm would try to find candidates in it for real, but there are no guarantees. He added knowing the general history of most of the candidates, as Community Paradigm does, helps.
