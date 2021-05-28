WINCHESTER - A long and thought-out debate during Town Meeting back in early May concerning article 6, to allow the Select Board to enter into a Land Development Agreement for the Waterfield Lot, seemingly put a bow on that issue. However, several Town Meeting members who voted in opposition said not so fast.
Thanks to a petition signed by 1,118 registered voters, article 6 will now go to the general public. According to a release submitted by the group Winchester Citizens for a Better Waterfield (CBW), a special election will take place on June 22. This after Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon certified the signatures and thanks to Section 2-14 of the Winchester Home Rule Charter.
Under the town charter, the group needed signatures for three percent of town voters and managed to receive 630 in addition to the required 485.
The group said “the petition was motivated by overwhelming citizen concern that the lot development plan approved by the Select Board, town manager, and Town Meeting will cause irreparable financial damage to the town.”
They shared several concerns including:
• Grant of rent-free 99-year lease to the developer of real estate valued by the Select Board at $3.4M for a net payment of $500,000 at the close of construction.
• A contingent payment of 10 percent of the net operating income during the 99-year lease, estimated by the developer to be less than $10,000 at the outset.
• An immediate additional operating expense of $610,000 to the school department to cover 40 additional students in Winchester schools
• A net annual negative change in the town’s financial position of $972,412 per year (escalating each year for the next 99 years).
During Town Meeting, John Miller, a member of the Finance Committee and also a member of the CWB, noted the town could receive upwards of $250,000 in property taxes from the development in the first year. However, he and several other FinCom members did not recommend passage of the article (though FinCom recommended favorable action as a whole).
Marty Jones of the Housing Partnership Board called the terms of the deal appropriate, noting how the town will receive an upfront payment, plus a percentage of the revenue, and it can control the building over the long term.
Town Meeting also spoke to the land’s value as Select Board member and article proponent Mariano Goluboff said that financial appraisal assumed maximum usage of the property, i.e. high-end condos, no public parking, etc. A developer would also most likely buy the property and not lease it, thereby giving away control of land next to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station.
The Select Board chose this particular developer, Civico, for a variety of reasons: the upfront payment, the number of public parking spaces, the size of the building, and the fact the developer would create enough affordable units so that every unit counted toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index. In fact, the Planning Board, town planner and Housing Partnership Board all backed the Civico proposal (thought it should be noted the town received five proposals from five developers that were all praised).
As for the CWB, the chair of the group and the one to initiate the petition, Paul Manganaro, also a Town Meeting member, expressed his gratitude for those who stood in support.
"We are so thankful and encouraged by the outpouring of concern from Winchester residents. In just a few days, more than 1,100 residents joined us in asking for a referendum on this deal - a bad deal for Winchester.”
He continued: “Winchester cannot afford to enter into an agreement that sentences the town to 99 years of a minimum one million dollars net financial loss annually, with no opportunity to recover the expense. This is one of the few assets the town possesses with the potential to generate income that could be used to offset debt resulting from previous overrides or to defer the next override. Overrides for Lynch and Muraco schools are on the near horizon and the 2019 override has already been spent. The voters have spoken and they demand a better solution.”
Miller, the CWB Treasurer, said, “Prior to the presentation to Town Meeting, neither the Select Board nor the town manager prepared a financial analysis of this 99-year lease. The Select Board and town manager appear to rely solely on the submissions of the developer, which only cover the first 35 years of the 99-year lease. This is troubling, since FinCom’s review indicates that cash flow to the developer may reach $3 billion dollars over the 99-year term.”
He continued: “The town has not sought proposals from developers for the highest and best use of this unique Central Business District parcel of land. For example, a comparable 51,000 sq ft. development similar to that at 15 Dix St., with 31 condominiums – could produce a year one sale value of $8-10 million and an annual addition to property tax receipts of more than $500,000. A better use of the Waterfield Lot would produce a positive change in the town’s financial position that is much greater than the 2019 $10 million override.
“The inner workings of the deal also raise viability issues. Analysis of the developer’s numbers show that the project is viable as long operating expenses do not grow more than two percent faster than rental income from the 20 market rate units. The margins are narrow. The risk to the town of becoming the landlord of a bankrupt tenant has not been managed in the Land Development Agreement placed before Town Meeting. Nor has the basic discrepancy between the life of the lease – 99 years – and the life of the projects major building systems - 35 years – been properly managed in the Land Development Agreement (LDA).”
If things continue moving forward, it appears registered voters will have a say in the matter in one month. In the meantime, Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio felt confident voters would back the vote of Town Meeting and stick with the current development plan.
“The Civico proposal for redeveloping the Waterfield lot best met the criteria articulated in the town’s request for proposals,” the chair noted, “which were based on current town center zoning, the affordable housing production plan and town sustainability goals. I have faith that in the next weeks voters will seek out the facts and cast informed votes in the special election.”
