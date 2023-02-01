WINCHESTER - The 345kV Eversource electrical project continues its journey, as crews descend upon the Lake Street neighborhood before making their way to the electrical substation in Woburn near Horn Pond.
The project is designed to increase reliability of the electrical grid in the area to meet growing demands for electricity. Over the past several weeks, crews conducted soil and water testing, as well as roadway mark-outs near Horn Pond in advance of this work.
Crews from McCourt Construction, WA Chester and Midwest Mole will complete a horizontal directional drilling (HDD) method to install an underground transmission line crossing the Horn Pond Brook on Lake Avenue. Once complete, crews intend to connect the remaining sections of duct bank on Lake Avenue.
Two-and-a-half years ago, Winchester, through former town counsel Wade Welch, attempted to change the project’s route or force Eversource to get a better plan. The town took the Energy Facility Siting Board to court over its ruling in favor of Eversource.
Welch said the town appealed on two counts: one involves the chosen route, which he said there’s “some likelihood possible for reconsideration of the route;” and the other involves the Siting Board telling Eversource they could file an override for the Grant of Location permits.
Town counsel said he filed an appeal and argued Eversource’s plan “was not constructible.” The appeals court, he said, could demand Eversource return to the Grant of Location permit process.
“That would be good for us,” Welch noted.
In the end, the project went forward as planned.
While crews work in the Lake Street area, construction hours are set for Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. though some work may be conducted outside those hours with approval from the City of Woburn.
Once crews arrive, they will begin preparing the work zone, staging equipment and excavating in the roadway. Installation of a transmission line by HDD is generally accomplished in three stages: first, crews drill a small, pilot hole; second, they enlarge the pilot hole to a size suitable for installation of the pipe that will house the transmission line; and third, they will pull the pipe back into the enlarged hole.
The transmission line will eventually be pulled through the pipe.
To deal with any traffic concerns, the town plans to work closely with the Woburn Police Department and city officials to maintain a safe and effective flow of traffic around the project work areas. The town will maintain one lane of access on Lake Avenue while a vehicle detour will utilize Arlington Road.
Local access to property owners and businesses will be maintained along with large vehicle traffic.
Residents with questions should call Eversource at 1-833-836-0302 or email projectinfoma@eversource.com. Residents can also visit Eversource’s website.
