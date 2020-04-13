WINCHESTER - With Town Meeting moving to Monday, June 8 at the earliest, the Town Meeting warrant will remain open until Friday, April 24, thanks to a vote of the Select Board.
Town Manager Lisa Wong said Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon asked her to reopen the spring Town Meeting warrant to accept additional articles if such articles arise. Although the board has made it clear they’d prefer to keep spring Town Meeting this year mainly focused on budget articles, citizens still have the opportunity to submit a citizen’s petition.
If the town closes the warrant too early, a resident could challenge the ruling in court. Select Board member Mariano Goluboff reminded the board that the town charter says the warrant must remain open until 45 days before the scheduled Town Meeting.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said he didn’t want to “open Pandora’s Box” and get inundated with a bunch of new articles. He added he’d like to keep Town Meeting “lean.”
However, to avoid a potential conflict, the board unanimously voted to keep the warrant open until April 24. The town isn’t expected to add any additional articles.
New Recreation Director
Back at the end of March, the Select Board welcomed in new Recreation Director Nick Cacciolfi who takes over for the departed Chris Nelson.
“I’m excited to hit the ground running and learn about Winchester,” Cacciolfi told the board. “I’m ready to get my hands dirty and jump right in.”
Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus shutting down all parks and playgrounds, the new Recreation Director may have to hit the ground walking for the next month or so. It doesn’t appear recreational facilities could open until May at the earliest.
That’s a problem as Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt noted the “Recreation Department is a visceral department and it’s tough to handle remotely.”
Cacciolfi does bring 20 years of experience to Winchester from his time with with the Boys & Girls Club and various recreation programs.
The board expressed excitement at finally having a permanent Recreation Director after Nelson left last year.
“I look forward to getting to know you,” said Select Board member Susan Verdicchio, while Select Board member Amy Shapiro said Cacciolfi “did phenomenal things with the Boys & Girls Club in Waltham.”
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said he was “looking forward to working together.”
The Town Manager said Winchester had 40 applicants for the position, and she’s “excited” to have Cacciolfi on board.
