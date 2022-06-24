WINCHESTER - Changes may be coming to the fee structure, light policy or schedule of availability for Manchester or Skillings Field depending on a recommendation from the Field Management Committee.
During a School Committee meeting this week, members received some background information concerning possible updates to the town’s field policy as it relates to lighting, fees and availability. The committee may recommend changing the rate structure from a flat fee to per hour. Any change would need the approval of the School Committee and Select Board.
Recently, the Select Board, in a discussion on replacing the synthetic turf surface at Manchester Field, mentioned the lighting policy and how it may not be working in the town’s best interest. Right now, it appears lights go out on Manchester Field at 8:30 p.m. and at Skillings Field at 9:30 p.m.
School Committee member Karen Bolognese, a member of the policy subcommittee, said that committee wants to see some consistency in that regard.
A big problem for the town involves the athletic department’s use of the fields for practices and games. Committee member Chris Nixon said Athletic Director Marc Arria suggested a willingness to adjust practice times by 15-20 minutes. This, Nixon said, could open up an attractive block of time for more non-resident, for-profit use.
While Nixon admitted that more use can lead to more wear, he also proposed the town isn’t getting the use it intended out of the two synthetic surfaces at Manchester Field and Skillings Field. Closing practices earlier and making a change to the lighting policy, plus adjusting the rates, could allow the town to recoup more money from the fields, thus making them more self-sustaining.
Chair Michelle Bergstrom suggested one of the Field Management Committee’s goals was to have the fields become more self-sustaining. In fact, members of the Select Board said previously that the two fields, ideally, would pay for each other.
The cost to replace the Manchester Field synthetic turf, which needs replacing, according to interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph, will be $850,000. The board discussed using some American Rescue Plan Act funds, bonding half the cost and/or offering sponsorship opportunities to local businesses.
Any change in the fee structure would impact non-resident, for-profit groups.
Bergstrom said the Field Management Committee will bring recommendations to the School Committee when they’re ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.