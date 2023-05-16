WINCHESTER - The best detour sign Winchester could erect this summer might caution drivers to simply avoid the entire town. With construction going on at Lake Avenue (by Horn Pond and the Woburn line), the Lake Street bridge (near the high school), the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station (downtown), and in the area of Washington and Cross streets, it may behoove anyone who doesn’t live or work in town to go around.
The Select Board last night heard an update from Eversource who’s in the process of finishing up the Woburn to Wakefield 345kV electrical line project. According to project manager Mike Hager, Eversource installed five of six vaults (manholes, which are large openings in the underground duct system that house electrical equipment and enable maintenance) and completed 5,400 feet of the approximate 8,300 feet of duct bank.
Duct work remains on Cross Street in the area of Wendell Street, and between River Street and Forest Street. The remaining manhole installation will occur near the Cross Street and Arbor Lane intersection. Eversource also has additional horizontal directional drilling (a construction technique where a tunnel is drilled under a waterway and a pipe is pulled through the drilled tunnel) to complete on Cross Street near the Aberjona River.
Hager said the goal remains getting to the Woburn line, adding Eversource is currently working its way toward Cleveland Road (off Cross Street) which could take another four weeks or so. He also noted how Eversource still has work on the MBTA bridge and Davidson Park (near Winchester Hospital). Hager said he believes they met Conservation Commission concerns for the area around the park.
The project manager said they hope to finish the project by the end of the year with final connections set for sometime in mid-November.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci asked when work might finish in the area of Main and Cross Street and Hager said four weeks. Mucci also called the area “a nightmare” and asked how Eversource could better alert the public.
Project outreach coordinator Miles Lang-Kennedy said they publish a weekly newsletter and knock on doors. He also pointed to the hotline at 1-833-836-0302 and a link on the town’s website (www.winchester.us). He said Eversource could place additional signage if necessary.
Mucci informed Eversource how many people use Winchester as a cut-through to avoid traffic on I-93 so any extra signage or flashing lights would help. He suggested alerting people to avoid Cross Street.
So far, Eversource completed work in the Washington and Cross Street area to include excavation, duct bank installation and temporary road restoration. Final road restoration and cable pulling and splicing should be completed by November.
On Cross Street, Eversource finished site preparation and engineering with horizontal directional drilling, cable pulling and splicing and final road restoration still to come. Closer to the Woburn line, Eversource finished site prep and engineering, but still needs to install one final manhole, excavate, install duct bank, temporarily restore the road, pull and splice cable, and finally complete a full road restoration.
In Woburn, Eversource already drilled under the Aberjona River in the Lake Avenue and Arlington Road area. By November, they hope to relocate the gas line on Arlington Road, excavate, install duct bank, temporarily restore the road, pull and splice cable, and finally complete a full road restoration.
The board alerted Eversource to the various road projects set to begin in town, such as the closing of the Lake Street bridge, and asked that they be mindful of how difficult it will be for some residents to get across town (with Lake Avenue, Cross Street and Lake Street practically or totally shut down).
To move the project along, Hager proposed eight-hour work days on Cross Street and said his crews were authorized to even work 10-hour days if allowed. Police Chief Dan O’Connell offered no objections to allowing Eversource to work longer days.
The Select Board chair asked Hager to be mindful of after school activities and the upcoming En Ka Fair (which begins this weekend in the Jenks Center parking lot). He pointed out how this is a very busy season in town.
“We appreciate all you’re doing,” Mucci said of the concessions Eversource has made and their attempt to move the project along.
For further information, visit eversource.com/content/woburn-wakefield-project, email projectinfoma@eversource.com or call Lang-Kennedy at 781-583-8705 (email miles.lang-kennedy@eversource.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.