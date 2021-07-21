WINCHESTER - Town Manager Lisa Wong may be moving on after the Select Board in South Hadley (north of Springfield) unanimously selected her to be the town’s next town administrator, according to both masslive.com and the Daily Hampshire Gazette.
Attempts to contact Wong and Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio were unsuccessful.
Wong, the former Mayor of Fitchburg, arrived in Winchester three years ago, replacing former Town Manager Richard Howard. Her selection sparked some controversy and suggestions the Select Board at the time violated the Open Meeting Law.
A selection committee brought three candidates forward, plus an alternate. One of the candidates dropped out before the interview process began and the committee never moved the alternate candidate forward.
This left the Select Board with Wong and Phil Lemnios. Both candidates eventually dropped out - Lemnios to return to his current job in Hull and Wong for reasons unexplained. However, the board stuck with the former mayor and she agreed to take the job. She officially started just before fall Town Meeting in 2018.
Controversy arose when the board made the vote to nominate her but never put on the meeting agenda they would do that. In fact, at the meeting before, the board voted, 3-2, to find more candidates to interview. However, the board scrapped that vote and moved forward with Wong.
In her time in Winchester, she saw the town through a budget override and the current coronavirus pandemic. In Fitchburg, she turned the city’s finances around, boosting its stabilization fund from $10,000 to $5M (thereby improving its bond rating from BBB- to A-; Winchester currently has a Aaa bond rating).
Wong reportedly interviewed for the South Hadley position earlier this month. According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Select Board members expressed high praise for both her and another candidate from Iowa.
“The most impressive thing with both of them… was that there was never an ‘I,’ it was always ‘we,’” said Select Board Chair Jeff Cyr.
Wong also received high marks from the Winchester Select Board, hence why they went back to her even after she dropped out. However, two members didn’t vote to approve her nomination, and that decision centered on the process itself. Former members David Errico and Jacqueline Welch expressed frustration with the way everything shook out, so Errico voted against offering Wong the position and Welch abstained.
That doesn’t appear to be the case in South Hadley, as the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported the board chose Wong unanimously based on her “lengthy experience, her knowledge of South Hadley and New England, the specific examples she gave to highlight her experience, and how that experience matched with what the Select Board was looking for in its next chief executive.”
Vice chair Sarah Etelman said, “I am so pleased, in particular, to have been able to interview Lisa Wong, who I think met everything we could possibly have asked for in a candidate for this position, and I think would be stellar for this community. She has certainly demonstrated that both in words and in actions, and in the research that she has done on South Hadley and in her knowledge of our community.”
During her interview, Wong spoke about her time at the Fitchburg Redevelopment Authority, building a park, creating a nonprofit group to maintain it and fixing the roads around it. She cited it as an example of bringing people together.
“I sort of have an understanding of all the different tools you need to get something done,” she said, via the Daily Hampshire Gazette. “It’s not about guilt, it’s not about blame. It’s really about saying, ‘If we have a vision, figure out how to get it done.’”
In an ironic twist, Wong’s selection comes after three (of four) initial candidates for the position backed out causing the town to continue searching for more candidates. The fourth candidate, who remained, didn’t make the final cut.
According to reports, South Hadley’s current town administrator agreed to stay on until September.
In an email this morning, Cyr, Chair of the South Hadley Select Board, said, “we are in negotiations as we speak” in reference to the town’s status with Wong.
Assuming contract negotiations are successful and Wong begins her new job in September, Winchester would most likely need an interim town manager to get the town through fall Town Meeting. Before it hired former Mayor of Malden Richard Howard, the town appointed Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon as interim town manager.
