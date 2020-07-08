BOSTON – Winchester’s State House delegation worked together to help pass a statewide bond authorization that will provide Winchester with $517,819 to help fund the town’s transportation infrastructure upgrades in Fiscal Year 2021.
House Bill 4803, An Act financing improvements to municipal roads and bridges, was enacted by the House of Representatives on June 30 and by the Senate on July 2. The bill authorizes $200 million in spending under the state’s Chapter 90 program and is now on Governor Charlie Baker’s desk awaiting his signature.
Established by the Legislature in 1973, the Chapter 90 program provides funding to municipalities on an annual basis to assist with critical transportation infrastructure projects, including road and bridge repairs. The funding is allocated using a formula that is based on the weighted average of a community’s population, employment and total road miles.
“Leaders at the state and local level continue to work together to ensure that our public infrastructure and transportation network are safe, reliable and useful,” said Senator Jason Lewis. “Even in the face of a global pandemic and an economic recession, I believe that investment in our infrastructure must remain a top priority to ensure the safety and prosperity of our communities and our region.”
“We need to be investing in transportation all over Massachusetts and the Boston area,” said Senator Pat Jehlen. I am glad that the recent bond gives towns like Winchester resources to solve many local transportation problems.”
“This investment in our infrastructure is essential if we are going to keep our communities moving forward,” said Representative Michael Day. “Maintaining and improving our roads, bridges and sidewalks are hugely important to our local businesses and our residents, and this new funding stream will provide Winchester with the tools necessary for those tasks.”
Chapter 90 funding can be used for a variety of purposes, including road resurfacing, sidewalks, street lighting, traffic control measures, and roadside drainage. Municipalities can also use the money for the purchase, replacement and long-term lease of road building machinery, equipment and tools.
