WINCHESTER - Beginning Monday, April 3, 2023, the Water Department will begin water main flushing of the town’s middle low water system. Weather permitting, flushing will take place over the next three to four weeks during the day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

Downtown areas may be done overnight between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.  

Water main flushing signs will be posted in the areas to be flushed each day.  

The middle low water system consists of streets west of Washington Street, Main Street and Grove Street, and streets east of Cambridge Street.  

During flushing, residents should refrain from using water for drinking, dishwashing, and laundry as some discoloration of water may occur. If you experience discolored water, let the cold water run until it clears. If the problem continues, please call the Water and Sewer Department at 781-721-7109.  

“We apologize for any inconvenience you may experience, and we acknowledge your continued support in our efforts to improve the water quality in the distribution system,” the town wrote on its website. 

DAY

ROUTE

LOCATION

DAY 1

ROUTE 14

Fenwick, Oakland Circle, Grove Place, Canterbury,  Grove Street

DAY2

ROUTES 15 & 12

#15 Mystic Valley @ Lakeview Terrace, Mystic Valley @ Lakeview, Lakeview @ Bacon, Ravenscroft, Lakeview Terrace #12 Manchester Road, Maxwell, Cutting, MVP @ Mystic

DAY3

ROUTES 13, 24 & 23

#13 Winslow to end @ Symes, #24 Cambridge @ Arlington, Robinson Circle, #23 Glen Road @ Glen Green, Gardner Place

DAY 4

ROUTE 22

Everett @ Edgewater, Everett @ Aleswoth, Niles Lane

DAY 5

ROUTE 20 (flush 1 thru 9)

Cambridge @ Wildwood, Thornton @ New Meadows, Wedgemere @ Drexell, Oxford @ Calumet, Wildwood @ Oxford, Cabot, Cabot @ Warren, Laurel

DAY 6

ROUTE 20 (flush 10 thru 18)

Wildwood, Ivy Circle, Harrison, Lawrence, Yale

DAY 7

ROUTE 20 (flush 19 thru end) & ROUTE 21

#20 Laurel, Salisbury, Yale, Cabot, Oxford, #21 Dartmouth

DAY 8

ROUTE 16

Central, Rangeley Road, Meadowcroft, Ginn, Norwood

DAY 9

ROUTE 17

Dix, Glengarry, Wildwood Street, Pine Street, Lewis Road, Wildwood Terrace, Wyman Court

DAY 10

ROUTES 11, 18 & 10

#11 McCall (back), Waterfield, Thompson, Coverse Place, Winchester Place, #18 Wedge Pond Road, Vine Street, #10 Elm Street, Kendall Street

DAY 11

ROUTES 19 & 5

#19 Wildwood Cemetery Office, Linden Street, Lake Street, Cemetery, Middlesex, #5 Chesterford East, Brantwood, Woodside, Pond Street

DAY 12

ROUTES 6 & 4

#6 Canal Street, Water Street, Richardson Street, Salem Street, Rumford Street, Belknap Terrace, #4 Sylvester Avenue, Hemingway South, Hemingway North, Upland, Carter Street, Royal Street, Glenwood Avenue, Sheridan South, Russell Road

DAY 13

ROUTE 9

Spruce, Dunham, Westley, Nelson, Oak, Oak/Nelson, Holland, Oak/Holland

DAY 14

ROUTE 7 & 8

#7 Winter Street, Chapin Street, The Village, The Village/River Street, Conant, #8 Raymond Place, Raymond Place @ Chester, Tufts, Florence, Irving, Harvard, Olive 

DAY 15

ROUTE 3 & 1

#3 Loring, Lockwan, Kirk, Wendell, Shepard Court/Fitzgerald, Main Street @ Hill Street, Arthur Street, Rock Avenue, #1 Forest Street, Clematis, Brookside Avenue @ Garfield, Cross Street, Cross @ Collamore, Cardinal

DAY 16

ROUTE 2

Verplast, Pine Grove Park, George Road, Charles Road, East Street Parking Lot, Baldwin, Lowell Avenue, Cleveland

