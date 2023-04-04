WINCHESTER - Beginning Monday, April 3, 2023, the Water Department will begin water main flushing of the town’s middle low water system. Weather permitting, flushing will take place over the next three to four weeks during the day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Downtown areas may be done overnight between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Water main flushing signs will be posted in the areas to be flushed each day.
The middle low water system consists of streets west of Washington Street, Main Street and Grove Street, and streets east of Cambridge Street.
During flushing, residents should refrain from using water for drinking, dishwashing, and laundry as some discoloration of water may occur. If you experience discolored water, let the cold water run until it clears. If the problem continues, please call the Water and Sewer Department at 781-721-7109.
“We apologize for any inconvenience you may experience, and we acknowledge your continued support in our efforts to improve the water quality in the distribution system,” the town wrote on its website.
DAY
ROUTE
LOCATION
DAY 1
ROUTE 14
Fenwick, Oakland Circle, Grove Place, Canterbury, Grove Street
DAY2
ROUTES 15 & 12
#15 Mystic Valley @ Lakeview Terrace, Mystic Valley @ Lakeview, Lakeview @ Bacon, Ravenscroft, Lakeview Terrace #12 Manchester Road, Maxwell, Cutting, MVP @ Mystic
DAY3
ROUTES 13, 24 & 23
#13 Winslow to end @ Symes, #24 Cambridge @ Arlington, Robinson Circle, #23 Glen Road @ Glen Green, Gardner Place
DAY 4
ROUTE 22
Everett @ Edgewater, Everett @ Aleswoth, Niles Lane
DAY 5
ROUTE 20 (flush 1 thru 9)
Cambridge @ Wildwood, Thornton @ New Meadows, Wedgemere @ Drexell, Oxford @ Calumet, Wildwood @ Oxford, Cabot, Cabot @ Warren, Laurel
DAY 6
ROUTE 20 (flush 10 thru 18)
Wildwood, Ivy Circle, Harrison, Lawrence, Yale
DAY 7
ROUTE 20 (flush 19 thru end) & ROUTE 21
#20 Laurel, Salisbury, Yale, Cabot, Oxford, #21 Dartmouth
DAY 8
ROUTE 16
Central, Rangeley Road, Meadowcroft, Ginn, Norwood
DAY 9
ROUTE 17
Dix, Glengarry, Wildwood Street, Pine Street, Lewis Road, Wildwood Terrace, Wyman Court
DAY 10
ROUTES 11, 18 & 10
#11 McCall (back), Waterfield, Thompson, Coverse Place, Winchester Place, #18 Wedge Pond Road, Vine Street, #10 Elm Street, Kendall Street
DAY 11
ROUTES 19 & 5
#19 Wildwood Cemetery Office, Linden Street, Lake Street, Cemetery, Middlesex, #5 Chesterford East, Brantwood, Woodside, Pond Street
DAY 12
ROUTES 6 & 4
#6 Canal Street, Water Street, Richardson Street, Salem Street, Rumford Street, Belknap Terrace, #4 Sylvester Avenue, Hemingway South, Hemingway North, Upland, Carter Street, Royal Street, Glenwood Avenue, Sheridan South, Russell Road
DAY 13
ROUTE 9
Spruce, Dunham, Westley, Nelson, Oak, Oak/Nelson, Holland, Oak/Holland
DAY 14
ROUTE 7 & 8
#7 Winter Street, Chapin Street, The Village, The Village/River Street, Conant, #8 Raymond Place, Raymond Place @ Chester, Tufts, Florence, Irving, Harvard, Olive
DAY 15
ROUTE 3 & 1
#3 Loring, Lockwan, Kirk, Wendell, Shepard Court/Fitzgerald, Main Street @ Hill Street, Arthur Street, Rock Avenue, #1 Forest Street, Clematis, Brookside Avenue @ Garfield, Cross Street, Cross @ Collamore, Cardinal
DAY 16
ROUTE 2
Verplast, Pine Grove Park, George Road, Charles Road, East Street Parking Lot, Baldwin, Lowell Avenue, Cleveland
