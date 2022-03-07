WINCHESTER - Philip Frattaroli, Winchester resident, small business owner, and parent to young children in the Winchester community is running for a seat on the Planning Board for the first time. He is a member of Town Meeting, a Director of the Winchester Chamber of Commerce, and co-owner of Ristorante Lucia in Winchester.
Frattaroli has three daughters, Olivia (6), Adeline (4), and Carolina (2). He is running for the Planning Board because he is heavily invested in the future of the town and wants to have a voice in planning for that future.
Frattaroli grew up in Winchester, went to Winchester Public Schools, and graduated from Winchester High School. He left town for college but he and his wife moved back to Winchester before their second daughter was born because they wanted to raise their family in Winchester.
The main accomplishment for Frattaroli, if elected, would be to engage the wider community in determining what they want to see in Winchester. He wants to bring more stakeholders to the table to discuss their needs, their goals, and desires for the town. He wants to engage the whole town in the planning process so the future of this town is a reflection of all that live here.
He is not eager to see a lot of changes in Winchester. He wants to see Winchester make good decisions for its future. He wants to see a thriving business community to offer residents services and goods, and increase the tax base. Frattaroli also wants to see the affordable housing stock grow so that the town can stay in Safe Harbor and not become victim to a hostile 40B.
He wants this to be a place where people want to invest, and also where the character of the town is not compromised. He wants town government, specifically around permitting and zoning, to work as it is supposed to and not be unnecessarily burdensome on the proponent or abutters.
There are a lot of challenges that are faced in town, from the implementation of new multi-unit housing requirements the Commonwealth passed in January, to schools in need of renovation, to global warming. What motivates Frattaroli to serve on the Planning Board is to work on the big picture and find a way to fit all these pieces together.
The biggest issue he sees in Winchester right now is that “we are about renege on our obligations on affordable housing.” When Winchester falls out of so-called "Safe Harbor" in a couple of weeks, it becomes susceptible to "hostile 40B" developments where a developer can build an affordable housing building with nearly no restrictions or input for the town. He believes the Planning Board must accept at least part of the responsibility for this.
The board recently rejected several modest developments that would have allowed the town to meet the production requirements to stay in. He added that in 2018 the Planning Board rushed through a plan to "downzone" North Main Street preventing that important high traffic, traditionally commercial corridor from being developed with mixed and affordable units. The lack of foresight cost the town, not only in the pending loss of safe harbor status but in increasingly meager options.
He explained that the Waterfield project, for instance, a planned development that would have brought just 40 units of affordable housing, yielded effectively only $500,000 in land acquisition costs, and cost the downtown about 47 parking spaces, was rejected by town residents in June of 2021. The burden of affordable housing obligations is making it unlikely that the town will recoup its investment on the Washington and Swanton eminent domain project.
Frattaroli stated that he has a great deal of respect for the amount of work his opponent has put into the Planning Board over the last two terms. In running for the seat he offers fresh eyes to the challenges facing Winchester and a more rounded perspective. In growing up here he has a deep-seated knowledge of this town and as a father to young children, he has his eyes set on its future.
Even though he has not sat on the board before, he brings several different experiences to the table. He is an attorney with a background in real estate law. He served on the North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council in Boston's North End for six years, three as president. He developed a mixed-use building in East Boston that is home to his restaurant, a yoga studio, and residential apartments.
He has experience on both the resident and proponent sides of planning and zoning issues. As a small business person, he has also been through permitting in Winchester for renovations they have done in their home and is familiar with the challenges homeowners face in getting even the most modest updates done in their homes.
Winchester is a special place to Frattaroli as his family came to Winchester in 1985, when his parents Filippo, then a recent immigrant from Italy, and Anna bought the old Randall’s Restaurant on Mount Vernon Street. They had not even found a place to live yet and they opened Ristorante Lucia and he started going to preschool at Children’s Own.
Over nearly the last 40 years, Winchester has been home to his family. He commented that “in good times and in bad, through floods and recessions and now a global pandemic, the people of Winchester have supported our little family business and accepted us as their own. And though I lived in Boston as a young man, and opened my own restaurants there, it's Winchester where I want to be and where I want to raise my own family."
