WINCHESTER - Residents love to control their spending. For example, if you use less water, you spend less money. However, when it comes to trash disposal, residents currently have no control over their spending. A resident who throws away one bag of trash per week spends the same amount as a resident who throws away five bags per week.
For a brief period of time, some residents who joined the town’s SMART (Save Money and Reduce Trash) program had the opportunity to save money by recycling more and disposing less. Residents paid a small fee for a Transfer Station sticker, then paid $1 or $2 per trash bag depending on the size. This means, residents who used less trash bags spent less money.
That program, though, ended this year. All residents now pay the same amount per Transfer Station sticker regardless of the number of bags they dispose of. However, a change may be on the horizon through MassDEP. The Select Board is considering adopting a Pay as You Throw (PAYT) program, similar to the previous SMART program.
Julia Greene, the MassDEP Municipal Assistance Coordinator, outlined the PAYT program, saying that residents would pay a per-unit fee for disposing their trash. This, she said, incentivizes people to reduce what they throw away.
“They pay for what they use, like electricity and gas,” Greene remarked. “It’s the most effective tool to reduce waste.”
Greene noted several design options including imprinted trash bags (which she favored), stickers or tags, or a 35-gallon trash cart or barrel (mostly used by communities that have a curbside program).
155 Massachusetts communities have a PAYT program and of those 96 use a drop-off area (like Winchester’s Transfer Station), 46 use curbside pickup and 13 use a combination of both. In these communities, Greene said they dispose of 25-50 percent less trash than other communities.
Greene also revealed data that showed Winchester dropped off approximately 1,000 pounds more trash in 2021 than the average PAYT community. She also said PAYT stands the test of time, as communities who use the program consistently throw away less trash.
To fund the program, Greene suggested either a flat fee, through the tax base or a combination of both. The program does come with some variable costs such as bag or sticker fees. Some PAYT communities charge between $0.50 - $4 per bag. A 33 gallon bag holds about 25 lbs.
Switching to a PAYT model through the state also comes with some complimentary programs, some of which the town already participates in like food waste and bulk item collection, reuse programs and comprehensive private hauler regulations (mandatory recycling).
While the board debated if the town should join, when it could join or if the board should seek public input first, they did authorize Town Manager Beth Rudolph to work with the DPW to apply for a technical assistance grant to get the ball rolling. The grant does not force the town to start a PAYT program; however, it does commit the town to match the 80 hours MassDEP will offer (with Greene as the lead) through a project leader.
If the town does decide to implement a PAYT program, Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee said it would begin next January. The town could apply any time for a PAYT grant, according to Greene, and MassDEP would attempt to find funding by January, but she admitted the state would appreciate the town apply by June 12.
When asked by Select Board member John Fallon about the cost to the average family, Greene suggested it should be cheaper. Parlee added how it should be cheaper “for people who produce less trash.”
Right now, as Select Board member Mariano Goluboff acknowledged, it’s more convenient to throw anything away, because costs are fixed. However, he added, resident wonder “how high will the sticker cost get,” meaning residents have no control over what they pay to use the Transfer Station and the sticker fee might only continue to rise.
It’s safe to assume the 1,000 or so households who participated in the SMART program will welcome a PAYT program sooner than later.
