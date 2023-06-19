WINCHESTER—Many have dreamt of going into space. One former Winchester resident actually did it, his first flight into space occurring 40 years ago.
Though born in Long Beach, California, astronaut Frederick (Rick) Hauck lived in Winchester for much of his youth. According to his official NASA biography, he considers Winchester and Washington D.C. as his hometowns.
Years ago, he wrote to Winchester’s archivist that "I lived in Winchester first very briefly in 1942-43 when my father [Capt. Philip Hauck] was assigned to the commissioning detail of the USS Bennett at the Boston Navy Yard. We lived on the second floor of a home on Church Street.”
A survivor of Pearl Harbor, the elder Hauck then commanded the Bennett in the Pacific. After the war he was assigned to Washington, D.C.
“Our family moved back to Winchester in 1952 when my father became Executive Officer of USS Worcester, based at the Navy yard. We bought a house at 41 Canterbury Road. I attended 7th, 8th, and 9th grades in Winchester, the latter in the old Wadleigh building.”
Thus, at a young age, the dreams and ambitions which led to Hauck’s travels into space were being formed and nurtured in Winchester. But his father’s career led back to D.C. where Hauck graduated from high school.
His father passing in 1961, “My mother moved back to the Canterbury Road home,” Hauck said, “and lived there until her death in 1989."
Hauck himself returned to the Boston area and received a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Tufts University in 1962. Briefly his name appeared with his mother’s in the annual list of Winchester residents. However, upon graduation from Tufts, where he was a Navy ROTC student, he was commissioned and reported to the USS Warrington. Further education followed, including a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1966.
Hauck began flight training in 1966. Among his assignments he served as a project test pilot. In fact, he was named the Navy’s Outstanding Test Pilot for 1972.
“I had always wanted to fly,” he said. “And I did fly, for a number of years. But through a succession of career changes I heard about the space program. I was 35, and I thought I was too old.”
But he wasn’t.
In 1978, NASA selected Hauck as an astronaut candidate. He became a pilot for the seventh Space Shuttle mission (STS-7) aboard the orbiter Challenger, launched on June 18, 1983, and was spacecraft commander for the second mission of Discovery (STS 51-A) which launched on Nov. 8, 1984, the first mission to retrieve satellites and return them to Earth. In 1988, Hauck was spacecraft commander of Discovery on STS-26, the first flight to be flown after the Challenger accident. When he left military active duty in 1990, he had logged over 5500 flight hours, 436 in space.
The most famous crew member of the 7th Shuttle mission may well be Sally Ride. But in Winchester it was Rick who not only made headlines but also got a hero’s welcome home because, in 1983, once the shuttle crew returned and met the president and members of Congress, NASA sent them on the road making extensive public relations appearances and promoting the space programs. One of the places on Rick’s tour was Winchester.
Return to Winchester
“Oct. 28, 1983, was a stirring day,” the selectmen wrote. “It marked the return of Capt. Frederic Hauck,… a bona fide hometown hero who had been co-pilot of the Challenger space mission. During the time he spent in our midst, Capt. Hauck recalled with generosity and nostalgia how significant growing up in Winchester had been to his career achievements.”
He attended a reception at the Jenks Center and a dinner at the Country Club and the next day spoke to school groups. According to the selectmen, “Everyone who met this quiet hero was favorably impressed with his unassuming dignity, low-key personal qualities and strong sense of conviction.”
The Winchester Star reported that, “Winchester residents….saw a man with a ready handshake, a winking eye, and an eagerness to promote the space program… Wearing his blue NASA overalls … he was a striking picture of inspiration as he impressed school children with exciting tales of life aboard the space shuttle Challenger….”
“Space” he said, “is a fun place to be. It’s exciting, it’s a lot of fun, and it’s very important to our country.”
“Being in space is the sort of thing you can’t really describe,” he told Winchester. “There is the fun aspect of it, floating around, weightless for six days. … You can see some things on earth in a way that have never been seen before except from space...
“One night when I was floating in the vicinity of my seat, I looked down one night and saw the lights and fires all up and down the length of the Nile. I saw the city of Alexandria and all the tiny communities along the river bank, knowing what I was seeing was not on television or in the movies. It was real. It made me think a little more. It made it easier to feel closer to the people down there, to be able to look down and see everything and realize we all have the same aims, to survive, make a living, and enjoy our lives.”
Hauck has been presented with many honors: two Department of Defense Distinguished Service Medals, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, the NASA Medal for Outstanding Leadership; the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star and Combat V, the NASA Space Flight Medal (3), and the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.
When he wrote to the Winchester archivist, he said he was “pleased and honored” to see his name listed on the Town Archives’ web page of notable residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.