WINCHESTER - With early voting and vote-by-mail commencing soon, State Representative Michael S. Day (D-Stoneham) recently announced the appointment of Shelley Blumsack as campaign manager for his re-election campaign. Blumsack is a lifelong Winchester resident currently pursuing degrees in mathematics and political science at The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester and is a member of their NCAA Division 1 women’s soccer team.
A graduate of Winchester High School, Blumsack was the student vice president of the Winchester chapter of Best Buddies, an organization dedicated to fostering inclusive living, employment and leadership opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and served as captain of the Winchester High School state champion soccer team in 2018.
As campaign manager for Representative Day, Blumsack will oversee all aspects of voter outreach and campaign activities for the re-election effort.
“I am very happy to name Shelley Blumsack as manager of our campaign for re-election,” said Rep. Day. “Shelley is already known as a young leader and role model in our community, and I think she will excel in this new role. I have no doubt she will do an outstanding job on the campaign.”
Rep. Day recently secured the Democratic Party’s nomination as their candidate in the November elections. He is serving his third term as State Representative for the 31st Middlesex District, which includes the towns of Stoneham and Winchester. Rep. Day has risen to the position of Vice-Chair of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary and his colleagues also appointed him to serve on the powerful House Post-Audit and Oversight Committee as well as the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies.
Rep. Day also continues to serve on the House Committee on Personnel and Administration that oversees employment policies and procedures as well as workplace training programs for House members, staff and interns.
“I am both honored and excited to join Representative Day’s campaign team,” said Blumsack. “He is a staunch advocate for improved mental health resources, stronger educational opportunities and the protection of our civil liberties, all issues I strongly support. I am thrilled to help him with his 2020 re-election campaign.”
Anyone wishing to learn more about Rep. Day’s re-election campaign or to volunteer for it may visit www.electmikeday.com or email Blumsack at daycampaignmanager@gmail.com.
