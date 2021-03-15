WINCHESTER - No matter what changes, fixes or upgrades the town makes, it seems parking will forever remain a thorn in its side. At the most recent Select Board meeting, Town Manager Lisa Wong read off some suggested parking changes brought forward by the Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber asked the town to enforce two-hour parking in the Waterfield Lot. They proposed continuing to enforce parking regulations particularly in one-hour zones.
They asked the town to limit parking spaces to shared spaces within geographical areas and not allow multiple spaces per business.
They suggested converting some of the spaces in the Jenks Center for Town Hall employees to two-hour spaces for shoppers and relocate Town Hall employees to nearby streets.
The chamber wants the town to convert all east side (13) and west side (43) spaces on Mystic Valley Parkway in front of Manchester Field from restricted time (No Parking Before 9 a.m.) to two-hour and line and mark the spaces.
They asked the town to convert spaces on Mystic Valley Parkway used by Lincoln Elementary School teachers into two-hour parking and relocate teachers to nearby neighborhoods.
Chamber members suggested lining and marking 11 spaces on Church Street near School Street as two-hour parking.
Lastly, they asked the town to work with them to identify spaces along Mystic Valley Parkway, Mt. Vernon Street and Church Street near the town center with designated signage as spaces for consumer parking and town employee parking.
Wong favored some of the recommendations.
