WINCHESTER - Town Meeting unanimously approved 12 capital projects totaling just over $2M. $1.23M of that money goes toward expenses and $782,000 goes toward equipment. The projects include:
• ADA projects - $125,000
• DPW roads and sidewalks - $500,000
• Transfer Station trash trailer - $115,000
• Street sweeper - $300,000
• Front end loader - $280,000
• Wildland fire suppression/rescue vehicle - $55,000
• Wedge Pond water quality improvements - $35,000
• Woodside Road corridor improvements - $275,000
• Pankhurst gym air source heat pumps - $32,000
• Cemetery trust fund - $70,000
• Deferred maintenance - $100,000
• Water & sewer MS4 year 6 - $125,000
Personnel Board article
As (almost) always, Town Meeting took up the Personnel Board article last. This year, the members overwhelmingly approved eight motions dealing with COLA adjustments for non-union municipal employees, the compensation schedule for Council on Aging drivers, positions title changes, classification and reclassification, the clerical union contract, and unallocated wages.
Motion 1 amended the town’s compensation schedule to fund a proposed 2.5 percent Cost of Living Adjustment effective July 1 for non-union municipal workers.
Motion 2 appropriated $246,342 to various FY24 Municipal Personal Service budgets to fund the 2.5 percent COLA for non-union municipal employees; $202,909 will come from the tax levy, $9,713 from Water & Sewer Retained Earnings and $33,720 from Recreation Program Receipts,.
The budgets include: town manager ($15,989), comptroller ($9,157), assessor ($3,252), treasurer/collector ($6,652), engineering ($11,452), building and zoning ($7,158), conservation ($2,240), human resources ($5,605), information technology ($3,252), town clerk ($8,667), police department ($31,007), fire department ($4,057), sealer of weights & measures ($219), DPW ($36,695), health department ($8,603), Council on Aging ($7,926), veterans’ services ($266), library ($40,712), Water & Sewer Enterprise ($9,713), and Recreation Enterprise ($33,720).
Motion 3 amended the town’s compensation plan, effective July 1, to bring the schedule for the Council on Aging drivers closer to comparable communities’ wages.
Motion 4 amended the town’s compensation plan, effective July 1, to add a bibliographical services librarian and a financial analyst, reclassify the water treatment plant operator from a PT-13 to a PT-15, and delete the part-time library network administrator.
Motion 5 amended, revised and modified the Clerical Union wage adjustments for FY23, FY24 and FY25 and pursuant to a MOU reached between the Select Board and the Winchester Clerical Union.
Motion 6 appropriated $36,942 to various FY23 Municipal Personal Services budgets to fund those wages increases in Motion 5 with $3,068 coming from Water & Sewer Retained Earnings and $3,187 from Recreation Retained Earnings.
The budgets include: assessor ($3,297), treasurer/collector ($2,930), engineering ($1,762), building and zoning ($3,171), town clerk ($3,040), police department ($4,674), fire department ($2,662), DPW ($4,907), health department ($1,912), Council on Aging ($2,332), Water & Sewer Enterprise ($3,068), and Recreation Enterprise ($3,187).
Motion 7 appropriated $72,096 to various FY24 Municipal Personal Service budgets to fund wages for employees of the Winchester Clerical Union with $59,518 coming from the tax levy, $6,137 from Water & Sewer Retained Earnings and $6,441 from Recreation Program Receipts.
Those budgets include: assessor ($6,663), treasurer/collector ($5,891), engineer ($3,568), building and zoning ($6,485), town clerk ($6,255), police department ($8,082), fire department ($4,468), DPW ($9,668), health department ($3,718), Council on Aging ($4,720), Water & Sewer Enterprise ($6,137), and Recreation Enterprise ($6,441).
Motion 8 appropriates $334,745 for the FY24 Unallocated Wage Account to provide for the revision and adjustments in salaries and wages and other benefits for unsettled collective bargaining agreements for municipal union employees of the town for FY24.
