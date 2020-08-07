WINCHESTER - Contrary to what President Donald Trump says, mail in voting is safe and secure, especially here in Massachusetts. And residents of Winchester will have another opportunity to vote by mail in both the upcoming September primary and November general elections.
Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon told the Select Board this week she wanted to designate early voting hours for 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and regular business hours during the week at the Town Hall. The Select Board approved her request and also approved the election warrant.
Like the town election held back on June 20, social distancing guidelines will be in effect for early voting at Town Hall. This means no more than five people will be allowed inside at one time and voters should stand six feet apart and wear a mask. Lannon also said she’s recruiting high school students to volunteer as greeters.
Because many of the Town Clerk’s usual poll workers are senior citizens, Lannon said for these next two elections she’s seeking out new poll workers to keep those at a greater risk for contacting COVID-19 safe. However, if the September primary or November general elections are anything like the spring (summer) election held back in June, she might not have to worry.
Only 1,100 residents participated in the annual town election, and of those half voted by mail. In fact, Lannon informed the Select Board she’s already received 3,000 vote by mail applications (and there’s still a month to go before the primary in September). Of course, primaries and general elections tend to draw larger crowds than typical town elections, and with 3,000 residents already requesting a mail in ballot, the Sept. 1 primary looks to, at the bare minimum, triple the turnout of the June town election.
Beside voting by mail and early voting, residents can, as always, show up to their polling location on election day and cast their ballot. This gives registered voters three ways to vote, but with Lannon in charge, the Select Board feels confident in the process.
According to Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt, the Town Clerk has already proven herself more than capable.
“I want to thank (the Town Clerk) on behalf of the board and town for her recent work during the June town election and Town Meeting,” he said, noting the craziness of both events. “It’s amazing what you and your staff put together.”
He noted how “insane” Town Meeting ended up being, yet still “worked out smoothly.”
His fellow board members echoed those sentiments, with Jaqueline Welch saying, “we’re incredibly privileged to work with you. You take it to another level.”
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff noted how “democracy starts with local government,” adding he didn’t how if the town would “be able to appropriate a budget for FY21, but we did it thanks to you.”
Lannon, a little taken aback by all the compliments, called the job “her life’s work,” noting her goal involves “mak(ing) sure no one is disenfranchised.”
