WINCHESTER - The Select Board will increase the Transfer Station sticker fee and remove the SMART program, most likely during tonight's meeting, all in an effort to fund needed capital improvements and repairs to the station.
Over the past year, the board heard options to repair and improve the Transfer Station, all at varying costs. They eventually settled on a plan that could run the town upwards of $6.5M. To pay for this, the board discussed using $1M from Free Cash and bonding the remaining $5.5M (with $1.8M bonded over 30 years as environmental remediation and the rest over 10 years).
Eliminating the SMART (Save Money and Reduce Trash) program would force all residents to pay full-price for a Transfer Station sticker (though Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee said a low-income sticker exists for those who qualify at a cost of $30). Although some residents favored the SMART program, including some members of the Select Board, it's no longer financially feasible to operate, said Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio.
The SMART program, introduced in November of 2011, forced residents to recycle more and throw away less solid waste. Under this system, residents paid for each bag of trash they used: $2 for a large 30-gallon bag and $1 for a small 15-gallon bag. Overall, residents saved money in the long run by using less bags. They also paid a smaller sticker fee.
Gill said it made sense to eliminate the program for now, at least until the Transfer Station project is finished. Once complete, Parlee suggested the town could return the program and even go full-on SMART (it remains a pilot program with a certain number of households opting in each year).
While board members appreciated the program, they all noted it no longer worked.
"I support the SMART program," Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said, "but it's not working financially. I appreciate the recommendation to eliminate it, although I believe some parts may still be attractive."
He wanted to see the town continue offering a reduce rate to low-income families, seniors and those considered infrequent users of the Transfer Station. He noted how some residents like the program for its policy and some for economic reasons.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff echoed those sentiments, saying the town had the right idea with the program at first back when the town received payment for its recycling and trash. He added how things have changed and "lots of materials can't be recycled."
He asked his fellow board members and the DPW director and Transfer Station manager to find ways to reduce the town's recycling costs (and increase what items the town does get paid to recycle).
Parlee said the new Transfer Station layout could help as it expects to bring the compactors closer together, thereby allowing for easier access and recyclability. He said this would also allow for a return of the SMART program in the future.
"Times change," Verdicchio noted as it relates to removing the SMART program, acknowledging it's not the town's fault it stopped being financially feasible.
She proposed making the sticker fee, at some point, based on usage rate.
The board also asked Gill to make it clear to residents why the price is increasing and to break it up so they'll see the usual sticker fee and the added-on fee for the capital improvements. Goluboff said this would also assist future select boards so they know to remove the added-on fee once the town completes the project.
