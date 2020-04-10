WINCHESTER - The Select Board authorized Town Manager Lisa Wong to work with local businesses, plus the police and fire departments, on signage for designated spaces for curbside pickup orders.
As part of keeping some businesses running during the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and some other establishments can remain open as long as they offer delivery or pickup. The board voted to make some parking spaces downtown available to those businesses and its customers.
Some businesses can also sell alcohol as part of any food transaction to anyone over the age of 21. The alcohol must be sold in a closed container. The move appears popular with Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt saying some businesses have already begun ramping up for alcohol sales.
When Select Board member Amy Shapiro wondered how long the town should allow parking for in those spaces - she suggested 15 minutes - and how it would be enforced, the board chose to leave it up to the discretion of the Town Manager and police.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff proposed the town allow for immediate food pickup only.
Goodbye to Bob Deering
As a mainstay on the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee, Bob Deering has overseen some of the most important projects the town has undertaken in the past decade: the construction of a new Vinson-Owen School, upgrades to the McCall Middle School and the renovation of the high school. But with no school projects on the horizon, save for the completion of the McCall work, the Select Board chose to move the EFPBC forward without Deering leading the way.
The board’s vote to not reappoint him to the EFPBC and instead repost the position (there were no other candidates who applied) is not an indication the board has lost faith in Deering’s ability to lead; rather, it’s the chance for a reset. With no school building projects on the table (except for the Lynch School which recently received a thumbs up from the Massachusetts School Building Authority for funding assistance), the town can bring in new blood to reinvigorate the EFBPC as it waits to see results of a feasibility study for the school and how the town/MSBA choose to move forward.
Deering, for his part, recently said as much the last time the Select Board voted to reappoint him. He knew his time was running out on the EFPBC, so the news of the board not reappointing him shouldn’t come as a shock.
As Select Board member Susan Verdicchio said, “it’s time for Bob Deering to not get reappointed and pass the torch.”
She added how the position is not a lifetime appointment and new projects need new blood. She also admitted she didn’t really want to do it.
Fellow board member Amy Shapiro acknowledged the importance of the EFPBC and said she was all for bringing in new people if the opportunity arose.
As it’s a three-year appointment, and with no idea when the Lynch School project would even begin, any new appointee would have plenty of time to get acquainted with the process and how the EFPBC functions.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said the board should “spend time to advertise the position.”
Chairman Michael Bettencourt echoed his fellow board members’ comments while praising Deering’s “amazing service to the community.”
“I’m confident we can find someone to fill his big shoes,” the chairman added.
The board may delay posting the opening due to the coronavirus.
