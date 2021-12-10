WINCHESTER - Over the past five years, Maureen Meister and David Feigenbaum approached the Select Board on two separate occasions looking to receive approval to classify their homes at both 3 Meadowcroft Road (2016) and 38 Rangeley Road (2018) as historic. The two properties abut each other.
This week, the owners, through Carissa Demore, Team Leader for Preservation Services with Historic New England, asked the board for a slight modification, a small parcel transfer from 38 Rangeley Road to 3 Meadowcroft Road. The board happily granted the request.
Demore said the parcel must be released from protection under 38 Rangeley Road and transferred to 3 Meadowcroft Road. She said both the Planning Board and Historical Commission endorsed the move.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt called it a “great benefit” to have both these properties preserved and thanked the owners for their willingness to do so.
Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio called it a “fairly straightforward idea,” noting the request would merely “move a little piece of land back to where it was before.”
About the properties
3 Meadowcroft Road, a mid-century built in 1932 and known as the Jacobs-Churchill House, was documented nearly six years ago to meet Mass. Historical Commission current standards through the completion of a MHC Inventory Form. In an Oct. 16, 2015 letter, MHC Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Michael Steinitz made a determination that the house “is historically significant for it architecture, archaeology and/or associations and is qualified for the protections of a perpetual preservation restriction under MGL Ch. 184, Sections 31-33.”
The Jacobs-Churchill House is historically significant and worthy of preservation. The house was designed by Charles Crombie of Lord Engineering Associates in Weston, Mass., in 1932 for Summer C. Jacobs (1897-1954) and his wife Madeline L. Jacobs (1897-?).
Jacobs worked in the advertising department of the Boston Post, and became an advertising executive of the Boston Record American and the Sunday Advertiser in 1929. In 1960, Madeline Jacobs married Frederick L. Churchill (1905-1982) who was the widower of Summer Jacobs’ sister, Elizabeth Jacobs Churchill (1907-1959).
The Churchills built the existing two-car garage in 1961 and converted the southeast wing of the house from a garage into a family room in 1966. The house was sold to Farouk A. Pirzada and Natalie F. Pirzada in 1976, and then to Louise A. Griffith in 1983. In 1993, David L. Feigenbaum and Maureen I. Meister, owners of an abutting property at 38 Rangeley Road, purchased the 9,540 square foot rear portion of the property, and Meister then purchased the house, garage and remaining portion of land in 2003. In 2015, she conveyed a parcel containing 4,214 square feet on the northwest side of land to herself and Feigenbaum.
The house is comprised of a one-and-one-half story, three-bay, northeast facing main block, a one-story wing attached to the southeast elevation of the main block, a one-story porch attached to the southwest elevation of the main block, and a one-story porch attached to the southwest elevation of the southeast wing.
Among other things, the load bearing stone walls of the house make it architecturally significant and unique for its period of construction when stone was mainly used as a veneer only or for decorative purposes. Its tile and metal roof and steel casement windows further distinguish the house from other small-scale house built in suburban Boston in the 1930s.
The land includes open space consisting of primarily lawns and gardens, providing a natural setting that complements the historic structure of the premises. The house is built on a portion of a residential park, developed and owned by David Nelson Skillings, that was characterized by park-like lawns that continued between houses.
The portion of the parcel running behind the house and westerly toward the property at 38 Rangeley Road remains largely intact from this original design - thereby endowing the Jacobs-Churchill House with scenic, natural and aesthetic value and significance.
