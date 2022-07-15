WINCHESTER – Until the last decades of the 19th century, it was considered unsuitable, unladylike and even ridiculous for a woman in this country to play a violin or cello in public. And that a woman should play a wind instrument which distorted the face was worse. Playing the piano in the parlor might be a genteel accomplishment, but professional concert performances were something else.
But then attitudes changed, and the gradual, often arduous acceptance of women musicians on a par with men began. That history played out not only in cities like Boston but also in Winchester, where women musicians proliferated during the first decades of the 20th century at church, club entertainments, recitals, benefits, and anywhere else music was wanted.
However, challenges peculiar to women pursuing a professional career lingered. During the 19th century, some reviewers expressed astonishment that women could play expertly. After a concert in 1892, a reviewer for the San Francisco News Letter stated, “A charming surprise was in the duet for piano and violin by Miss [Ada] Wiegel and Miss Florence Fletcher [soon to move to Winchester]. It is not often that an audience is favored with the sight of two charming young ladies playing these two difficult instruments with the skill of snuffy old professors.”
Even if they demonstrated a mastery of their instrument, critics still expected women to display femininity in their performance and recommended they confine their repertoire to light music.
For example, a Boston Transcript reviewer wrote in 1882 about the all-female Eichberg Quartet, including future Winchester resident Emma Grebe: “It was a real delight to listen to the Haydn and Mozart quartets, so intelligently, sympathetically and well played by four young girls. The exquisite grace and virginal purity of this music is in beautiful harmony with all that one reverences in a young woman’s nature, and one could not help forming the wish that these young artists may long continue to commune with music of this sort.”
Nevertheless, with the training and support of those male teachers who recognized their potential, women repeatedly demonstrated that they could do anything their male counterparts could.
Independence
But it was one thing for the public to accept women on the concert stage; it was another for male-dominated musical organizations to welcome them. (The first woman to win a seat in the Boston Symphony Orchestra string section did not do so until 1957.) In addition to lingering prejudices about their abilities, since women were paid less, men viewed women musicians as a threat to their own livelihoods.
Yet it was in ensemble work that career musicians could best earn a living. In the days before radios and recordings, musicians were in demand to provide entertainment at receptions, dances, hotels, colleges, club dinners, parks, concert and music halls, and other venues. It could be a difficult life, not only with the perpetual need to secure work but also with a lot of travel, but women did it, often by banding together, independent of the established male organizations.
For example, one of Winchester’s earliest and greatest successes, cellist Annie Laura Tolman, a Winchester resident since 1881, first came to the attention of concert-goers while playing with two “lady orchestras.”
By the end of the 19th century, there were three leading women’s orchestras in Boston. Their members might vary from under ten to a few dozen. Tolman first played with Marion Osgood’s Ladies Orchestra and soloed with them at age 18. She also played with Marietta Sherman-Raymond’s Beacon Orchestral Club.
The third orchestra–and longest lived–was Caroline Nichols’ Fadettes with whom Winchester’s Fletcher and cellist Helen Winn were members.
Women from all three, including Tolman and Grebe, were gathered into the 1893 Columbian Festival Women’s Orchestra, whose conductor, Arthur Thayer, addressed another misconception by telling The Boston Traveler, “most emphatically he wishes the public to know that they do not chatter all the time at rehearsals, but they realize the serious side of the situation and devote themselves entirely to business.”
Thayer announced that the women would play the same repertoire as the New York Symphony Orchestra and “have a chance to play under the same requirements and conditions as men and then let their work be judged on the same basis.”
According to the Salem Register, “One of the evidences of the progress that has been made within a few years is the fact that 75 women could appear organized as a most excellent band, without exciting surprise,” and the judgement was “the music was grandly rendered.”
Tolman herself created a succession of three trios, the Svendsen Trio, Brahms Trio, and Tolmanina, the last name being one bestowed upon her by her friend, the internationally renowned opera singer Edouard de Reszke.
Among her Winchester concerts, Tolman performed at a Y.M.C.A. concert in 1890, the Village Improvement Association’s annual dinner in 1892, and (with her Svendsen Trio) at a Y.M.C.A. Basketball Entertainment held at Town Hall in 1893. In 1914, she played for The Fortnightly women’s club (which showcased many local musicians).
Tolman had many similar engagements all through the New England and New York area. She eventually gave up her trios due to having plentiful solo engagements, including music hall line-ups. With a reputation as an artist of the highest class, she was credited with 800 concerts.
Tolman was not alone among Winchester women to succeed by banding with other women. Winn played cello with the Cecilia String Quartet (debuted in 1901) and with the Fadettes and later with a women’s trio which performed on the radio in the 1920s.
Fletcher, also a member of the Fadettes and Cecilia Quartet, ventured into conducting. One of the more unusual venues where she conducted was the Boston Automobile Show in March 1917 at Horticultural Hall and Copley Plaza Hotel. It was touted as the greatest car show, with 512 cars, exhibits, elaborate decorations, and music by six orchestras or ensembles, including two lady orchestras, one led by Fletcher.
Many small victories had to be won over time to achieve the mix of men and women with equal status and pay in today’s professional ensembles. Winchester is fortunate to have in its history several pioneering women whose talent and ground-breaking strides helped not only to prove their own abilities but also to overcome age-old prejudices and thereby promote social change and parity.
