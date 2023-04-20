WINCHESTER - Town Manager Beth Rudolph gets to unveil her first budget as full-time town manager when Town Meeting convenes in May (most likely on Monday, May 1, as the town charter doesn’t allow Town Meeting to take up any financial articles before May). Rudolph compiled a budget last spring as acting town manager.
In a break from previous budgets, Rudolph didn’t use any Free Cash to close any budget gaps; instead, she used American Rescue Plan Act funds. Back in March, she said her budget would maintain level services across the board while including several new initiatives on the municipal side.
She projected expenses at $149,661,050 and revenue at $148,950,902, which leaves a budget gap of $710,148.
She noted how the town spent the remaining operating override money in FY22 that voters approved back in the spring of 2019. This lead to a structural deficit starting in FY23 and one reason the town manager chose to use ARPA funds to close the FY24 budget gap. This may also require another operating override in the near future (though when that might be remains up in the air).
She made some assumptions in her budget including approximately $10M in local receipts, $950,000 in new growth and more than $10M for state aid. These would all be increases from her FY23 budget.
On the expense side, municipal expenses increased by 3.4 percent over FY23. This includes new initiatives like more hours for the health inspector (19 to 35), a full-time network administrator to support the municipal IT department and the town’s technology needs, a new financial analyst position in the treasurer/collector’s office to support increased online payment usage, a new part-time position in the building department to support zoning enforcement and ZBA permitting, and more hours for the part-time professional librarian position (from 15 to 19).
For education, Rudolph plans to give the School Committee and superintendent $63.4M or 4.17 percent more than last year. This doesn’t include money to bus students to the Parkhurst School while the town builds a new Lynch School. The Select Board approved the use of ARPA funds to cover that expense.
The town manager said the School Committee committed to using its remaining ESSR II funds ($325,000) to cover as much of the out-of-district tuition gap as possible in FY24. She called that a one-time solution.
Going forward, the town remains in solid financial shape thanks to healthy Free Cash reserves. Rudolph shared how back in September the state certified the town’s Free Cash amount at $16.7M. This meant the town had an operating reserve at 16.19 percent of total revenue. After using some Free Cash at fall Town Meeting, the town’s operating reserves fell to 15 percent (or still well above the Select Board policy).
While Rudolph did not use any Free Cash for the budget, several Town Meeting articles call for its use; however, with recent turnbacks (i.e. money budgeted but not spent) in the millions, it’s quite possible the town’s Free Cash amount increases once the state certifies the number later this year.
One reason the Select Board hasn’t put any concrete date on a possible operating override vote concerns the amount of Free Cash and if it continues to grow. The more that number increases, the more likely the town can push back any override vote.
The board is also looking toward the presidential election in 2024 and the possibility of asking residents to support the Community Preservation Act, a surcharge of 1-3 percent that goes toward preserving open space, historical buildings and other like projects. Citizens at a previous Town Meeting attempted to pass an article that would have placed a CPA question on this past spring’s election ballot; however, at the request of the Select Board and Finance Committee, it failed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.