WINCHESTER - When is the town going to reopen? When can residents visit the Town Hall again? Those are all important questions; unfortunately, the answers might not satisfy everyone because reopening won’t happen for at least a few more weeks (definitely not before Governor Charlie Baker lifts stay-at-home restrictions, according to Town Manager Lisa Wong).
But what will the town look like once it does reopen? What do employees want to see before they feel comfortable coming back to work? Those questions were answered in a survey of 117 town employees: 60 percent of respondents work in an office, 1.7 percent work outdoors and 37.7 percent work somewhere else (school, library, etc.).
When asked if they would wear a face mask upon returning to work, 79.2 percent said yes while 1.9 percent said no. Almost 19 percent answered they weren’t sure.
Employees were also asked about their personal workstation. 60.6 percent said it was adequately distanced, 10.6 percent said it needs to be moved and 30.8 percent said they require a physical barrier.
When asked about the following concerns, respondents answered:
• Phones: a majority had no major concerns
Fax machines: a majority had no major concerns
Copiers: a majority had no major concerns
Bathrooms: a majority had major concerns
Doorknobs: a majority had major concerns
Tools/equipment: a majority had no major concerns
Vehicles: a majority had no major concerns
HVAC: a majority had no major concerns
Customer service desks: a majority had major concerns
When asked if the following would make them feel safe, respondents answered:
• Hand sanitizer: 80 percent
Limiting public interactions: 85 percent
Barriers: 70 percent
Masks (for workers): 80 percent
Masks (for public): 90 percent
Limit or rotate staff: 65 percent
Temperature checks: 45 percent
When asked when they would feel comfortable reopening, respondents answered:
• 60-90 days after stay-at-home order lifted: 43.3 percent
• soonest, as soon as advisory lifted: 42.3 percent
• other: 14.4 percent
The Town Manager admitted some things might happen as soon as the governor lifts the advisory like curbside service at the library. Other measures, like rotating and limiting staff, are already happening.
Wong said she’s already received many comments and stressed a reopening would happen in phases. She called this period the data gathering phase.
