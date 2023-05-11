WINCHESTER - Arbor Day took place on Friday, April 28 and the Town of Winchester celebrated by hosting Barrett Tree Service to do selective tree pruning work on the existing 75” red oak tree, on the town common. Winchester resident and Horticulturist Reed Pugh brought the arborist to the town for the project.
Pugh works with people in their gardens to help create healthy, sustainable and beautiful spaces. Pugh noted they were able to donate about $4,000 in services to the town this year for Arbor Day to give back to the supporting community. This project has also been registered with the Massachusetts Arborist Association’s “Arbor Day of Service” initiative by Pugh.
Barrett Tree Service East, Inc. is a full-service tree care provider based in Medford dedicated to preserving the urban forest and exceeding client expectations. They had 3-4 certified arborists climbing the tree Friday to remove any broken or dead branches 10-12 feet from the ground which will improve the overall health of the tree, stated Bryan Manter, Assistant Town Engineer. All of this work is volunteer and no cost to the town. Jim Shattuck was also involved as the Winchester Tree Warden.
Arbor Day was first celebrated in the United States in 1872. Nebraska newspaper editor, J. Sterling Morton advocated strongly for individuals and civic groups to plant trees. He became the secretary of the Nebraska Territory and on Jan. 4, 1872, Morton proposed a tree planting holiday to be called “Arbor Day” at a meeting of the State Board of Agriculture.
In addition to the April 28 activities, Manter noted that the town historically celebrates Arbor Day during the Town Day celebration held in early June. For past Arbor Days, they primarily will plant a needed shade tree in a town-owned green space area. They have also planted trees in public street tree settings from residential requests.
The town purchases the tree from a local nursery and calls “Dig Safe” and gets both town employees and volunteers to help plant the tree. The town also gets a citation made and signed by the Select Board. Town representatives are present and they invite the local press/photographer.
Manter also mentioned that on past Arbor Days they have gotten the local garden clubs to help plant daffodil bulbs throughout the many open green spaces the town owns. This has been successful as it enables many more people to get involved to make a positive impact on the town. The Department of Public Works has assisted with the equipment, tools and supervision needed.
Ken Pruitt, Sustainability Director for the town, noted that trees provide a long list of benefits to the environment and people. One benefit is conserving energy by shading buildings in the summer and reducing wind speeds in the winter. Another benefit is that trees help combat climate change as they remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and carbon dioxide is the most important greenhouse gas.
Trees also improve overall health, as they contribute to improved mental and physical health via sound reduction, improved aesthetics and better air quality. In addition, trees support wildlife as they support a long list of animal and insect species, both in terms of food and shelter, and they reduce flooding, as they reduce the storm water runoff and prevent extreme rainfall events from eroding soil. Finally, trees increase property values as neighborhoods with substantial tree cover result in increased property values.
The Winchester community can help by planting trees on their property. According to Manter, the first thing to do would be to call the DPW who then sends an email to Shattuck, and a work order is started. Shattuck will then visit the property to see if the location is in the town’s right of way and a meeting with the resident will be held to discuss and decide the type of tree that will be planted.
They will then add each request to a tree planting list and the requests are done in both the spring and fall seasons. DPW stakes the location and “Dig Safe” prior to the work. Lastly, they put it on a schedule for the work to be done and work with the resident to ensure the tree is watered.
Barrett Tree Service stated, “Our dedicated staff, nearby location, and state-of-the-art equipment make us uniquely positioned to deliver the best possible service to the trees and people of Winchester. We are excited to be able to donate our services this Arbor Day to the iconic Winchester Common Oak and give back to the community that supports us every season. Happy Arbor Day!”
