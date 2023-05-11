Arbor Day tree pruning workers Alden Johnson (front left) and Adam Porter (right) of Barrett Tree Co. came to Winchester recently to prune the giant oak on the town common with (rear, l-r) Adam Porter amd Aaron Ashcroft of DPW, Reed Pugh of Winchester Conservation Commission, Marcello Oliviera and Brock Sainsbury of Barrett Tree Co., Assistant DPW Superintendent Jim DiTullio, and Tree Warden Jim Shattuck. The project aimed to trim dead branches (Widow Makers) from the giant oak tree, which, according to tree expert Peter “Woody” Wild, who now lives on his own tree farm on Cape Cod and still owns a tree company on Holton Street just over the line in Woburn, is a "circa 1900 tree" (125 years or so old). There will still be an annual tree planting on Town Day; this year the planting will take place on the oval area on Sheffield Road.