WINCHESTER - Thanks to the help of Fritzie Nace (and some middle and elementary school students from McCall, Ambrose and Lincoln), the School Committee read a first draft update to their recycling policy they adopted back in 2016.
One update to the policy that now encourages district personnel to support recycling (as opposed to the original policy which mandated it) and diversion efforts includes ways to decrease the amount of waste materials through: reduction of the use of consumable materials, full utilization of all materials before disposal and minimization of the use of single-use and non-compostable products.
The policy also pushes for including educational lessons on recycling where appropriate.
Before the School Committee read the draft update, students from the Ambrose, McCall and Lincoln schools shared reasons for increased recycling and pushed for the district to better deal with food waste. One Ambrose Elementary School student, after finding out styrofoam doesn’t break down, wrote a letter to the principal asking for the school to stop using it during lunch. He suggested the school switch to cardboard.
Another student, also from Ambrose School, did some math and determined the school uses 38,700 styrofoam trays per year.
Students from the McCall and Lincoln schools spoke about food waste and called it the largest contributor to climate change. They said families spend thousands of dollars per year on uneaten food. They encouraged the district to rescue food, especially at the McCall and high school.
How can the school department succeed in these areas? School Committee member Michelle Bergstrom asked about supply chain issues and how that affects the district’s ability to meet the policy.
Andrew Marron, who oversees operations and planning within the school department, said the district could buy more materials ahead of time. He also mentioned the idea of using reusable trays at the new Lynch School (thanks to plans calling for it to have a full kitchen).
School Committee member Chris Nixon noted how their policy review tends to avoid state statutes, in this case as it relates to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. He wondered if the school should treat these materials as the DEP would?
School Committee member Karen Bolognese pointed out the original policy referenced the DEP waste ban, but felt this update gave the district more flexibility.
Nixon then wondered, though acknowledged he didn’t have an opinion yet, if the intent of this update was to comply with all of the DEP’s regulations. He said even the DEP has restrictions.
Nace, who helped the district update its policy, said the original existed to help the town receive a grant from the DEP. She mentioned crafting this update with the help of a working group with the Department of Environmental Protection (so the DEP has their hands on both the original policy and the updated version, should it receive the approval of the School Committee).
“I assume the schools would need to comply,” Nace said in regards to any DEP policies.
Nixon and Bergstrom both pointed out how the district’s policies are “our aspirational goals.” Nixon then asked if the school department’s “expectations around recycling changed” thus necessitating the need for an update to the policy.
Superintendent Dr. Frank Hackett called food waste a big driver in the need to update the policy. He said Winchester Public Schools “will make every effort to recycle,” adding how it makes sense to have references to any applicable state statutes.
