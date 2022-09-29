WINCHESTER - As part of Massachusetts’ updated solid waste initiative, mattresses are now being taken out of the trash collection stream and must be disposed of separately, and at a cost to consumers.
The state’s 2023 Solid Waste Master Plan stipulates that mattresses and textiles can no longer be transported to or deposited in a landfill, nor can box springs. As such, municipalities are being pushed to offer alternatives for residents to have their mattresses handled responsibly, and for a fee. The regulation will go into effect Nov. 1, 2022.
Therefore, Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee asked the Select Board to amend the fee to take in mattresses and box springs from $10 to either $20 or $25 per mattress and per box spring. The board approved the adjustment to $25 for each one, effective Tuesday, Oct. 18. This means dumping a mattress and box spring at the Transfer Station will cost residents $50 total.
Parlee said it now costs more to recycle mattresses and box springs than it does to dispose of them. He said the cost is $18 for each one. The Transfer Station manager called the increase to $25 the break-even point.
Winchester now recycles the mattresses and box springs at a Lowell-based company called UTEC (United Teen Equality Center). The organization teaches youth valuable work skills and contracts with municipalities and institutions to pick up and deconstruct mattresses and recycle the components.
The board felt the increase seemed reasonable and selected the $25 option in the event they had to raise it, again, to $30 (or more). Going from $25 to $30 is more palatable than going from $20 to $30 the board reasoned.
“$25 makes sense,” said Select Board member Michael Bettencourt. “Costs will only increase, so let’s start at the break-even point.”
Parlee told the board that Chelmsford charges $40 for curbside pickup. He also admitted he would return in the future with other proposed changes.
