WINCHESTER - In the spring, Town Meeting indefinitely postponed an article to create a special fund using building permit fees to help pay for the sustainability director position (currently held by Ken Pruitt). This came at the request of the Select Board to give them more time to bring more information to Town Meeting.
This week, Town Meeting officially approved Article 29, to create a special revenue fund to support sustainability efforts in town. Previously, the Select Board voted to increase building permit fees during spring Town Meeting (possibly knowing this article could either fail or be indefinitely postponed and wanting to stay ahead of the game).
When it first came up for debate, lead sponsor and Select Board member Michael Bettencourt acknowledged his board would add a building permit fee of $50. It went into effect on July 1 (and the town raised $45,000 so far) and the Select Board can modify it if they so choose (to primarily exclude smaller building projects).
According to Town Counsel Mina Makarious, any money collected in that manner will go directly into the general revenue fund, which, in a way, can help offset the cost of the sustainability director. Now that Town Meeting passed Article 29, the town has a specific revenue fund to collect the building permit fees for use in the town’s sustainability efforts.
Although both the Finance Committee and Climate Action Advisory Committee recommended favorable action, Town Meeting had some questions. Tony Conte asked who sets the fee, the Select Board or Town Meeting, and Bettencourt acknowledged the fee already exists through his board, but this article intends to give Town Meeting authority on how much and how it’s implemented.
“We’re tying the problem to the solution,” Bettencourt noted, referencing how some building projects can cause an increase to the town’s carbon footprint.
While the article ultimately passed with 105 in favor, not everyone jumped on board. Town Meeting member John Miller worried the article would increase the cost of building and that it wasn’t evenly spread out (meaning some people could suffer more than others). He also called it a hidden tax, which he says often charges the wrong people.
With a sustainability director now on board, this article should assist in his efforts to further move Winchester along the path of sustainability and continue to cement its status as a Green Community, a designation the town received 11 years ago.
