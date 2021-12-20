WINCHESTER - The town officially announced that the special election to fund part of the Northeast Regional Vocational Technical High School in Wakefield will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. in the Town Hall. The town clerk will run it similar to early voting.
The ballot will contain one question, asking residents to support the town’s contribution to the school’s cost to build a brand new building on the site at 100 Hemlock Road in Wakefield (up the street from Wakefield Memorial High School). The total cost for the project is expected to surpass $300M; however, Winchester, as the district with the smallest enrollment, should pay around $1.5M after the Massachusetts School Building Authority reimburses the project at nearly 80 percent.
According to Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio last month during fall Town Meeting, the original school building was constructed back in 1968. It houses 1,250 students from all over the Middlesex region including Winchester, Woburn, Wakefield, Chelsea, Saugus, and Revere, among others. Verdicchio called the facilities outdated with dated technology inside.
She said a new building would stand four stories high and accommodate 1,600 students with up-to-date technology. She also noted construction would meet the LEED Silver rating.
Although Town Meeting already voted to fund the project, because two communities didn’t, every community who sends students to the school must now hold a special election on Jan. 25 so the project can secure funding in time to receive the full support of the MSBA. Otherwise, the MSBA would offer slightly less funding support thereby raising Winchester’s overall contribution. With no MSBA support, Winchester would owe $2.75M (though it’s highly unlikely the project would continue without state funding assistance).
(0) comments
