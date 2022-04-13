WINCHESTER - The Select Board this week approved the installation of a crosswalk on Highland Avenue near the intersection with Hillcrest Parkway following a public hearing on the matter. Residents in attendance spoke in favor of the crosswalk.
While the board supported the crosswalk, they also acknowledged more needs to be done. Member Mariano Goluboff asked if the crosswalk could be raised (he’s been pushing for raised crosswalks in various neighborhoods to assist in slowing down speeding cars) and interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said this plan was part of a larger-scale project the town simply doesn’t have the money for yet ($180,000).
Therefore, due to its necessity, Rudolph said they pulled out the crosswalk. Goluboff noted, while appreciating the town manager’s efforts, a crosswalk won’t slow anyone down. He said a speed table or raised crosswalk would.
“I’d like to see one somewhere in town,” he argued about the need for a raised crosswalk or speed table, if only to gauge their effectiveness.
Rudolph said she could ask Toole Design Group, the town’s preferred engineering firm, but didn’t think the DPW had the money for a raised crosswalk in its budget. Whatever the town ultimately constructs there, Goluboff asked it not construct something that could block the town from installing a raised crosswalk at some point.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt agreed, but said a Rapid Flashing Beacon could also be an option. He noted while it’s not 100 percent effective it could still slow people down. That would cost the town approximately $60,000 whereas a raised crosswalk could run it $80,000-$100,000.
“I just don’t want to hold anything up,” Bettencourt said about approving the flat crosswalk.
When asked for a recommendation, Rudolph said she agreed that a crosswalk was a high need for the area. DPW Director Jay Gill then spoke up, saying the DPW was ready to move forward.
Residents who spoke in favor of the crosswalk called it a “very dangerous” area, noting how no one follows the speed limit.
If the town continues to pursue the larger-scale project for the area, which could include an island, it could wind up as a capital request.
