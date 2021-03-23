WINCHESTER - On Tuesday, March 30, four candidates will vie for two open seats on the Select Board: incumbent and chair Michael Bettencourt, Rich Mucci, John Stevens, and Roger Wilson.
All four candidates recently responded to seven questions posed about the coronavirus, the Transfer Station, overrides, and traffic issues. Leading up to the election, the Daily Times Chronicle will print the candidates’ response to the questions.
Below is the third and fourth question and the four candidates’ answers.
Question 3: There are several upcoming or in the works affordable housing projects (Main Street/Fells Hardware and the Waterfield Lot to name two). Do you feel the town needs to continue to push for more affordable units or do you think the town should back off slightly (either until the pandemic ends or some other time)?
Bettencourt: “The town must maintain its strategic commitment to our state-mandated affordable housing obligations as laid out in Winchester’s Housing Production Plan. This plan commits us to producing 40 units per year, instead of being the target of enormous, untenable, 300 plus unit projects that have a disproportionate impact on our neighborhoods and schools.
“The Waterfield Lot and Fells Hardware projects are exactly the size and scale intended by the 2020 Master Plan and Town Meeting’s rezoning of the Center Business District. Both projects contribute to our affordable housing objectives and create a variety of housing opportunities for residents with higher density near the town center.
“This supports our local businesses, creates foot traffic and allows for long-time residents to down-size and remain in the community with full access to public transportation. As Winchester housing becomes less and less affordable, we must maintain the fabric of our community by not forcing residents to leave or pricing people out of the market. Winchester is becoming an economically-gated community which limits the socioeconomic diversity of the town, which has been the heart of our community for generations.”
Mucci: “We adopted a Housing Production Plan that charts the right pathway for us to increase our stock of affordable housing and empower us to do so in a fair and cogent way. This is important if we are going to keep Winchester a diverse and vibrant community and, as a practical matter, allow us to control our growth and keep at bay large-scale 40B development projects that do not meet our needs.
“By following our Housing Production Plan and meeting our commitments, we can safely plan and maintain our increased infrastructure needs, including our roads, parking and schools.”
Stevens: “I support the construction of additional affordable housing in Winchester now. Affordable housing is one key to the economic vitality of our town.
“I support the Planning Board’s and Select Board’s proactive work to ensure that affordable housing is incorporated into to our neighborhoods in ways that ensure the safety of all residents and the aesthetic character of our town.”
Wilson: “It is the state, not the town, that is pushing for affordable units, which are specifically defined as deed restricted units available to people qualifying as relatively low income.
“The town has a compliance plan in place. It needs to stick to the plan if it wants to stay in safe harbor, wherein developers cannot simply ignore our zoning.
“I would not label the Main Street/Fells Hardware development as an ‘affordable housing’ project although there are four qualifying affordable units and two other deed restricted middle income units in it.
“The River Street and Waterfield lot developments are affordable projects because they are 100 percent rental with a certain percentage “affordable” and thus all units count as affordable by state law. We need to better operationalize our affordable housing plan and focus attention on what it really requires.”
Question 4: “What are some of the biggest traffic issues in town and has the town handled them properly? If not, what are some suggestions?
Wilson: “As co-chair of the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee I am deeply involved in this issue. The biggest traffic issues are motor vehicle volumes and speed. Most of us are contributors to the problem, a function of population density, economic activity and the lack of perceived alternatives to get around, region-wide.
“Lowering speeds of normal driving and enhancing options, especially simply walking or biking is a way to benefit all users. The town is moving in the right direction and has made good progress, but we have a major opportunity to create better long-range plans, and a rolling three- to five-year program coordinating all spending toward our goals and getting more done with every dollar.”
Stevens: “Winchester needs to improve traffic safety, in both commercial areas and residential neighborhoods, for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians.
“Pedestrians: In downtown Winchester in particular, travel by foot is not as safe as it could, or should, be. Improvements are in order at least as to lighting, crosswalks, and vehicle speeds. More specifically, downtown needs a) brighter and/or better directed lighting at crosswalks, and on sidewalks generally; b) more visible markings at crosswalks, e.g. signage, walk button, flashing lights; c) extended sidewalks at crosswalks, at least in the center and near schools, and d) additional flashing lights for all of the crosswalks at Quill Rotary.
“Bicycles: Travel by bicycle will be safer with designated bike lanes on major thoroughfares.
“Motor vehicles: Speed limits in the Central Business District should be not more than 15 miles per hour. Several residential areas in Winchester should have a similar limit. Speed limits in Winchester more generally should be no greater than 25 miles per hour, with exceptions for sections of wider streets. To help encourage operators to drive at lower speeds, the Town should use speed tables or other traffic calming methods.”
Mucci: “Our biggest traffic issue is a lack of parking and access to the downtown, especially with the MBTA’s Winchester Station construction project. We now expect that approximately 150 parking spaces will be lost to this project as demolition gets underway. On April 1 outdoor dining is scheduled to resume, which will help our restaurants weather this storm but will also claim prime parking spaces.
“In spite of these well-known issues, the town has no short-term parking mitigation plan for the center. As a member of the Board of Directors at the Chamber of Commerce I have proposed several short-term parking plans over the last year. The Select Board must act with a sense of urgency to address the immediate needs of our residents while, at the same time, engage our residents and businesses in adopting a comprehensive downtown parking and roadway plan to solve this problem for the long-term.”
Bettencourt: “The 2020 Master Plan survey of residents identified traffic and transportation as the top issue for residents. The Select Board created the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC) to connect residents and staff to emergent safety needs and a system of prioritization for road projects. In addition to our Chapter 90 road and sidewalk disbursement from the state, the town has invested more in traffic safety than ever. We have received multiple grants from the state’s Shared Streets program and adopted policies to fund TTAC priorities from our operating budget as well as bonding projects in conjunction with school projects.
“Working with Safe Routes to School, to encourage students to walk and bike to school and limit traffic, should remain a priority for the town. Controlling speeding and reconstructing risky intersections near the town center and common are necessary.
“As the town grows, our infrastructure must follow. As the pandemic fades and people return to regular commuting and activities, we must make sure we are prepared for the bustle of our high traffic areas and create streets that are safe and accessible for all residents.
“We must continue to look for cost efficiencies where necessary. One of the first directives out of TTAC was to pull in the fog lines on major thoroughfares where speeding has been an issue, Highland, Washington, Johnson, Main--to name a few. This creates the impression that roads are more narrow and slows speeds and increases driver’s attention to the road. This made a huge impact on speeds and cost little more than a bucket of paint. Because the town doesn’t have the resources to engineer and rebuild every road way, we must take incremental steps and prioritize our projects.”
