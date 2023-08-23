WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved a license agreement to purchase and install two high-speed electrical vehicle charging stations in the Jenks Center parking lot for use by the public thanks to grant funding and utility incentives in the amount of $118,863. $67,007 of the funding was awarded by Eversource through its Make Ready EV charging stations grant program and the rest by MassDEP through its Electric Vehicle Incentive Program.
Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt said this all began with the town’s Climate Action Plan, which calls for the town to install EV charging stations at public buildings and facilities. The town currently operates three public stations with six charging ports at the town hall/library parking lot, the high school and Laraway Road. Only two of those ports are available to the public most of the time (on Laraway Road) and those are relatively slow-charging stations that only add about 24 miles of driving range per hour of charging.
“High-speed stations are even more valuable to those who can’t charge at home,” Pruitt said about the need, adding how it will make EV ownership more feasible for Winchester residents.
He said the station will charge quickly until it reaches 80 percent, then it slows down. He added a driver could get 80 miles out of a 30-minute charge. He also acknowledged the town isn’t getting the fastest high-speed chargers, but noted how the faster ones are much more expensive.
Eversource’s Make Ready grant will fund 100 percent of the $38,863 cost of establishing high-voltage electrical service to the charging station site. Power, Pruitt said, will be trenched in from an existing supply manhole located at the Skillings Road/Mt. Vernon Street intersection.
The town will also be reimbursed 100 percent of the cost of the two DC Fast electric vehicle charging stations by a combination of $28,144 from Eversource and $51,856 from MassDEP, awarded back on May 17, 2022.
Pruitt noted Eversource plans to schedule the construction work as soon as the town purchases the stations. He said he’s currently working with the town manager, assistant town manager, comptroller, and town counsel to craft an RFP for the purchase that will meet all Eversource and MassDEP requirements.
The RFP will also request proposals for a private-public partnership whereby the town will own, but a third-party will operate and maintain, the charging stations at no cost to the town. If no partnership can be reached, the town will own, operate and maintain the stations, just as it does with the other three in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.