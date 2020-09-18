WINCHESTER - The results are in and five developers met the criteria to move on to the interview phase of the Waterfield Lot project. According to Town Manager Lisa Wong, the town received six responses to the RFP by the deadline.
The town will next seek community and local board/community input and hold interviews later this month with all five developers. The Select Board discussed the idea of only interviewing the “top three” developers, but settled on bringing all five to the table, as they decided each respondent brought something different to the project.
Final authorization will come from Town Meeting in the fall, should the Select Board choose a developer to bring to Town Meeting. The five development teams are: Civico, NOAH, Pennrose, Winn, and Waterfield Preservation which is actually three teams combined into one: Diamond Sicori, POAH and Urban Spaces.
Town Planner Brian Szkeley broke down some of what each development team offered in their proposal:
Civico offered 40 affordable units out of 60 total (66 percent), 45 private and 40 public parking spaces and a building height of 40-48 feet.
NOAH offered 32 affordable units out of 55 (58 percent), 29 private and 24 public parking spaces and a building height of 58 feet.
Pennrose offered 27 affordable units out of 54 (50 percent), 43 private and nine public parking spaces and a building height of 62 feet.
Winn offered 25 affordable units out of 65 (38 percent), 53 total parking spaces and a building height of 65 feet.
Waterfield Preservation offered 31 affordable units out of 60 (52 percent), 60 total parking spaces (they said they’re open to discussion on breakdown) and a building height of 53 feet.
The public spaces would be used for the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station, which the Waterfield Lot abuts. All the plans also show the removal of the Chamber of Commerce building.
Wong called all five plans and their developers “very qualified.” When the Town Manager, Town Planner and Town Engineer Beth Rudolph, compared each plan, they all scored relatively high. Each plan would also cost between $15M (Pennrose) and $28M (Civico).
The Select Board plans to hold a public meeting regarding the five developers on Monday, Sept. 28. Before that, they plan to interview each respondent on Monday, Sept. 21 and Wednesday, Sept. 23.
While Pennrose, Civico and Waterfield Preservation ranked the highest among the Housing Partnership Board, they asked the Select Board to interview all five candidates. When Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt asked Francis Flores-Goyes of MassHousing, who helped the board craft the RFP, for her input, she suggested that since all five scored similarly and the financial viability of all five was still under review, to wait before narrowing down the candidates.
Wong acknowledged that all five developers were prepared for the interview process. She also said that because all five proposals were different, “I’m hesitant to proceed with just three.” She also acknowledged that NOAH is a non-profit organization and proposed it “might be good to keep them in the mix.”
John Suhrbier, Chair of the Housing Partnership Board, and who wants the Select Board to interview all five candidates, called each proposal strong. He even said one of his board members like NOAH’s proposal the best.
“There’s a lot of depth, subtlety and nuance with the proposals,” he felt.
Moving forward, the Select Board acknowledged the Waterfield Lot project and the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project must dovetail. In fact, the Town Manager suggested both projects could overlap for up to one year. The commuter rail project should begin sometime early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.