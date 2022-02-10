WINCHESTER - It didn’t take long for the Select Board to approve a “No Parking” sign on the west side of Norwood Street from Church Street to the driveway of 78 Church St. at the recommendation of the Traffic Review Committee.
Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said residents of that neighborhood expressed concerns with on street parking after several “near accidents” occurred at the corner of Norwood Street and Church Street.
“It’s a rather narrow street, so this makes perfect sense to me,” said Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio.
With no residents speaking either for or against the recommendation, the Select Board unanimously approved the “No Parking” signage.
