WINCHESTER - A couple of weeks ago, the Town of Winchester re-instituted an indoor mask mandate due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in town and statewide. Since then, numbers of infected resident decreased (down to 1.44 percent), showing the mandate appears to be working.
Overall, the town has 1,442 total confirmed cases to date (as of Monday, Aug. 30). 17 of those remain active, meaning those people had a positive PCR test as defined by the Mass. Dept. of Public Health and they are currently infectious and in isolation.
So far, 19 residents died from the virus including two people in recent weeks who were elderly and immunocompromised, this according to Health Director Jennifer Murphy.
Murphy noted that the positivity rate decreased as testing increased. She mentioned the testing clinic the town held on Monday, Aug. 23 to benefit students and school staff, as school reopens today, that served 150 people. She added the town would hold a testing clinic once a week going forward.
“We’re still seeing breakthrough cases,” the health director admitted, but added vaccinated people are fairing well.
She encouraged residents to get vaccinated and noted the town is ready to start vaccinating those aged 11 and under once it receives approval. She also said booster shots could be coming soon, first for those immunocompromised and then for the general public. Some have said a booster may be needed eight months after you received your second shot.
When asked by Select Board member Rich Mucci for her advice regarding children going back to school, Murphy pushed increased testing, especially for those who travelled this summer or attended a social event.
She also stressed students who are eligible should get vaccinated immediately. The health director told parents to perform a symptom check every morning before school and not to send a student to school if he or she is ill (even if it only appears to be a common cold or allergies).
The town continues to perform contact tracing, Murphy acknowledged, but noted how vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine if they came into contact with someone who tested positive (though she encouraged them to wear a mask). Unvaccinated people, however, must quarantine and produce two negative tests.
Even though the numbers indicate the indoor mask mandate is working, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt acknowledged it didn’t receive the warmest reception upon introduction. However, because he noted some breakthrough cases can be severe, especially to the town’s senior population, it remains in effect. The board can revisit it and rescind it if the situation warrants. (Provincetown just rescinded its mask mandate after that community caused a widespread outbreak over the July 4 weekend.)
“I understand the mandate is disappointed to some,” Murphy admitted, but pointed to the Delta variant, which she called a “fast replicator” that causes more virus to shed (meaning it’s easier to infect someone).
She mentioned the remaining number of vulnerable people: young children, the unvaccinated and those with comorbidities and stressed that residents need to get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors.
In a bit of good news, Winchester’s positivity rate remains lower than most local communities including Woburn (2.64 percent), Lexington (1.50 percent), Medford (2.65 percent), and Burlington (2.52 percent). It’s also lower than the overall state average (2.86 percent).
Just in the beginning of last month, the town hit a positivity rate of two percent. The town peaked at a rate of four percent late last fall. Of course, even the 1.44 percent remains an increase from the almost no positive cases the town saw back in early June. This shows how things can change rather quickly once you relax safety measures.
For reference, the town found 113 positive individuals in April. By June, it found only four positive individuals. But, in July, 44 people tested positive. This, even as vaccination rates in town rose well into the 80 percent range for all age groups (with the highest percentage of vaccinated individuals residing in the 16-19 year old category). In fact, Winchester is close to vaccinating every single eligible resident (only 13 percent reman unvaccinated).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.