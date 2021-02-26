WINCHESTER - The Select Board this week adopted a mental health statement.
As member Amy Shapiro noted, “This is an important issue in town (and) this statement is the first step to a comprehensive initiative”
Mental health has become a hot topic over the last year thanks to the coronavirus forcing some people to stay inside, costing some people their jobs and livelihood, closing schools and keeping students at home, and generally wrecking people’s lives.
The statement reads:
“Winchester is a community that cares about the safety, health and well-being of its residents, employees, business community, students and visitors. The town recognizes that mental and emotional health is as important as physical health, and it is town policy to work towards creating a culture that removes the stigma of mental health concerns and provides opportunity to support mental well-being for all..
“The town prioritizes strategies for addressing and funding mental health issues, including:
1. Building a welcoming and supportive community that promotes well-being and a healthy mental state for all.
2. Implementing more programs and initiatives for mental and emotional health throughout the community.
3. Developing a coordinated campaign to promote positive mental health and well-being, programming, services, resource sharing.
4. Improving the availability of prevention and care service resources for substance misuse and mental health.
5. Conducting mandatory training for town staff, elected and appointed town officials, and volunteer boards and committees to increase awareness of topics related to mental health, substance misuse, and overall well-being.
6. Working to fund mental health professional(s) from the municipal budget in town department(s) .”
Chair Michael Bettencourt called the statement a “living document that will change over time” while
member Susan Verdicchio said it aims to “remove the stigma, shame and awkwardness” about
mental health.
She added the Select Board will work with the Board of Health to better recognize mental health.
