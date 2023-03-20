2023 Spring Town Election

Michelle Prior supporters can rejoice, as the candidate defeated Vince Dixon and will now join the Select Board.

WINCHESTER - Michelle Prior won the one contested race this weekend and will now join the Select Board when they hold their next meeting on Monday, March 27. She defeated challenger Vince Dixon 1,208 - 195, winning all eight precincts.

In total, 1,556 residents cast a ballot at the Winchester High School gymnasium on Saturday, less than 10 percent of registered voters. With only one contested race, the election wasn’t expected to turn out many voters.

In other races, Heather von Mering received 1,090 votes and will remain town moderator, Richard Michienzi received 977 votes and will remain on the Board of Assessors for three years, George Nowell received 1.046 votes and will join the Board of Assessors for two years, Gregory Sawicki received 999 votes and will remain on the Board of Health, Nicholas Rossettos received 901 votes and will remain on the Planning Board for three years (while a second Planning Board seat remains vacant, though there were 653 write-ins), Michelle Bergstrom received 970 votes and will remain on the School Committee, Angela Murdough received 910 and will remain on the Library Board of Trustees, and Victoria Garcia-Albea received 805 votes and will join the Library Board of Trustees.

No one ran for the vacant five-year seat on the Housing Authority, though there were 79 write-in votes cast.

Town Meeting

Precinct 1 (eight to be elected for three years)

Christa Anzalone-Russo, incumbent 103

Meredith Mason-Crow, incumbent 91

Ann Sera, incumbent 86

John Richard, incumbent 80*

Amanda Lewis, incumbent 114

Roger Wilson, incumbent 107

Gregory Sawicki 92

Marilyn Gaglis 95

Enzo Rascionato 111

(one to be elected for two years)

Kathleen Duncan 50*

Jennifer Ryan 79

Precinct 2 (eight to be elected for three years)

David Judelson, incumbent 87

Richard Rohan, incumbent 99

Brian Sogoloff, incumbent 89

Soumya Ganapathy, incumbent 90

Michelle Blumsack, incumbent 91

Michael Galvin, incumbent 95

Jay Melkonian, incumbent 103

(one to be elected for one-year)

Menina Widom 91

(one to be elected for two years)

Shukong Ou 107

Precinct 3 (eight to be elected for three years)

Lauren Costello, incumbent 151

Susan Lewis, incumbent 177

Michelle Bergstrom, incumbent 162

Joan Grenzeback, incumbent 168

Lance Grenzeback, incumbent 170

Elisa Jazan, incumbent 142

John Looney, incumbent 116

Heather Mango, incumbent 149

Vince Dixon 76*

Theodore Michalski 92*

(one to be elected for two years)

Meghan Sheehan 65*

Lauren Kuzmak-Herrmann 48*

Sarah Gannon 83

Precinct 4 (eight to be elected for three years)

Stephen Engel, incumbent 120

Susan Schwartz, incumbent 122

Steven Bonnell, incumbent 127

Brian McCarthy, incumbent 120

My Linh Troung, incumbent 118

Brian Vernaglia, incumbent 141

Jared Cumming 120

Precinct 5 (eight to be elected for three years)

Peter Cheimets, incumbent 91

Janice Dolan, incumbent 89

Mariano Goluboff, incumbent 106

Heidi Deleo, incumbent 74

Alan Field, incumbent 83

Daniel McGurl, incumbent 70*

Charlene Band, incumbent 97

I-Ching Katie Scott 99

Kathryn Hughes 81

(one to be elected for one year)

Stefanie Mnayarji 62*

Jason Roeder 90

Precinct 6 (eight to be elected for three years)

James Johnson, incumbent 75

Michael Bettencourt, incumbent 83

Richard Mucci, incumbent 73

Catherine Tomey, incumbent 80

Robert Colt, incumbent 64

Patrick Matteson 83

Taylor Tinmouth 76

Philip Frattaroli 101

(one to be elected for one-year)

No candidates have pulled papers

Precinct 7 (eight to be elected for three years)

Stephen Campbell, incumbent 104

Jean Jones, incumbent 110

Leigh Hurd, incumbent 104

Lauren L’Esperance, incumbent 97

Jennifer Haefeli 115

Megan Blackwell 112

Isobel Magee 96*

Thomas Hopcroft 103

Brian Rowan 99

Precinct 8 (eight to be elected for three years)

Catherine Bauer, incumbent 92

Wei Chen, incumbent 93

Raegan McCain, incumbent 89

Alison Swallow, incumbent 89

Donald Bradford, incumbent 86

Russell Gay, incumbent 86

Rebecca Slisz, incumbent 91

Michael Creane 70

* = did not receive enough votes

