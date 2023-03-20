WINCHESTER - Michelle Prior won the one contested race this weekend and will now join the Select Board when they hold their next meeting on Monday, March 27. She defeated challenger Vince Dixon 1,208 - 195, winning all eight precincts.
In total, 1,556 residents cast a ballot at the Winchester High School gymnasium on Saturday, less than 10 percent of registered voters. With only one contested race, the election wasn’t expected to turn out many voters.
In other races, Heather von Mering received 1,090 votes and will remain town moderator, Richard Michienzi received 977 votes and will remain on the Board of Assessors for three years, George Nowell received 1.046 votes and will join the Board of Assessors for two years, Gregory Sawicki received 999 votes and will remain on the Board of Health, Nicholas Rossettos received 901 votes and will remain on the Planning Board for three years (while a second Planning Board seat remains vacant, though there were 653 write-ins), Michelle Bergstrom received 970 votes and will remain on the School Committee, Angela Murdough received 910 and will remain on the Library Board of Trustees, and Victoria Garcia-Albea received 805 votes and will join the Library Board of Trustees.
No one ran for the vacant five-year seat on the Housing Authority, though there were 79 write-in votes cast.
Town Meeting
Precinct 1 (eight to be elected for three years)
Christa Anzalone-Russo, incumbent 103
Meredith Mason-Crow, incumbent 91
Ann Sera, incumbent 86
John Richard, incumbent 80*
Amanda Lewis, incumbent 114
Roger Wilson, incumbent 107
Gregory Sawicki 92
Marilyn Gaglis 95
Enzo Rascionato 111
(one to be elected for two years)
Kathleen Duncan 50*
Jennifer Ryan 79
Precinct 2 (eight to be elected for three years)
David Judelson, incumbent 87
Richard Rohan, incumbent 99
Brian Sogoloff, incumbent 89
Soumya Ganapathy, incumbent 90
Michelle Blumsack, incumbent 91
Michael Galvin, incumbent 95
Jay Melkonian, incumbent 103
(one to be elected for one-year)
Menina Widom 91
(one to be elected for two years)
Shukong Ou 107
Precinct 3 (eight to be elected for three years)
Lauren Costello, incumbent 151
Susan Lewis, incumbent 177
Michelle Bergstrom, incumbent 162
Joan Grenzeback, incumbent 168
Lance Grenzeback, incumbent 170
Elisa Jazan, incumbent 142
John Looney, incumbent 116
Heather Mango, incumbent 149
Vince Dixon 76*
Theodore Michalski 92*
(one to be elected for two years)
Meghan Sheehan 65*
Lauren Kuzmak-Herrmann 48*
Sarah Gannon 83
Precinct 4 (eight to be elected for three years)
Stephen Engel, incumbent 120
Susan Schwartz, incumbent 122
Steven Bonnell, incumbent 127
Brian McCarthy, incumbent 120
My Linh Troung, incumbent 118
Brian Vernaglia, incumbent 141
Jared Cumming 120
Precinct 5 (eight to be elected for three years)
Peter Cheimets, incumbent 91
Janice Dolan, incumbent 89
Mariano Goluboff, incumbent 106
Heidi Deleo, incumbent 74
Alan Field, incumbent 83
Daniel McGurl, incumbent 70*
Charlene Band, incumbent 97
I-Ching Katie Scott 99
Kathryn Hughes 81
(one to be elected for one year)
Stefanie Mnayarji 62*
Jason Roeder 90
Precinct 6 (eight to be elected for three years)
James Johnson, incumbent 75
Michael Bettencourt, incumbent 83
Richard Mucci, incumbent 73
Catherine Tomey, incumbent 80
Robert Colt, incumbent 64
Patrick Matteson 83
Taylor Tinmouth 76
Philip Frattaroli 101
(one to be elected for one-year)
No candidates have pulled papers
Precinct 7 (eight to be elected for three years)
Stephen Campbell, incumbent 104
Jean Jones, incumbent 110
Leigh Hurd, incumbent 104
Lauren L’Esperance, incumbent 97
Jennifer Haefeli 115
Megan Blackwell 112
Isobel Magee 96*
Thomas Hopcroft 103
Brian Rowan 99
Precinct 8 (eight to be elected for three years)
Catherine Bauer, incumbent 92
Wei Chen, incumbent 93
Raegan McCain, incumbent 89
Alison Swallow, incumbent 89
Donald Bradford, incumbent 86
Russell Gay, incumbent 86
Rebecca Slisz, incumbent 91
Michael Creane 70
* = did not receive enough votes
