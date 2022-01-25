WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved three outdoor dining spaces for various restaurants around town at their latest meeting. Those receiving the spots were: Black Horse Tavern, Lucia’s, First House Pub, A Tavola, and China Sky. Frozen Hoagies received permission to use the sidewalk for tables.
Simms II Jewelers asked for two spaces, not for outdoor dining as the business is not an eatery, but for parking for its customers only. Select Board member Rich Mucci believed that would be illegal and not within the spirit of what the board was trying to do with outdoor dining. He said if the owner wanted to use the spaces to sell product (or offer some other service like cleaning) that could work. The board attempted to gather more information from the owner, but some sort of technical issue prevented him from speaking during the meeting.
Last year, some of these establishments had more spaces, but the Select Board gave those out prior to the vaccine becoming widely available. With so many residents vaccinated, the board decided three spaces per restaurant made sense, so as not to take away too many spaces from nearby businesses. Black Horse Tavern had five spaces, First House Pub, Lucia’s and China Sky had four spaces, and The Spot (currently closed) had two spaces in 2021.
Speaking to the need for less parking spaces, Mucci said, “this year, we’re in an even better spot with COVID . . . (and we’re still) expanding restaurant capacity by 50 percent with outdoor dining.”
One board member, Mariano Goluboff, advocated in the past and last night for more outdoor dining spaces per restaurant. He wanted up to four in some cases, arguing that residents enjoyed outdoor dining and wanted more of it. He felt more businesses that were on the street meant more pedestrians in the downtown.
The rest of the board supported three spaces, with Michael Bettencourt saying, “three seems like the right balance. Three means we can increase or decrease (the number of spaces) based on demand.”
In some cases, a restaurant might use flooring to help connect the sidewalk to the street for better flow. In that case, each restaurant would be responsible for any costs incurred. However, as interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph noted, all outdoor dining spaces must be enclosed, according to the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, either with jersey barriers or rope or some other device.
With a construction project planned for Waterfield Road at Church Street this spring, A Tavola may receive some relief if the town can move a couple of parking spaces a few feet to give the restaurant three full spaces. The establishment might also place two tables on the sidewalk underneath the window boxes.
The board also, through an amendment by Mucci, moved to allow any restaurant to apply for sidewalk dining should submitted plans receive the approval of the town manager.
