WINCHESTER — In 1862, when Frederick Douglass spoke to a crowd in Winchester’s Lyceum Hall, the nation was much agitated with the question of emancipation, along with its potential impacts.
Though Douglass’ subject was “The Black Man’s Future in the Southern States,” the question of the black man’s future in the northern states was also a concern, affecting political positions and strategies in the face of fears that thousands of refugees and free blacks would overrun the North and compete with other labor.
Douglass himself supposed that the black man’s future lay primarily in the South. In fact, from 1865 through the remainder of the century less than 10 percent of African Americans lived in other sections of the country.
In Winchester, only the occasional black person had appeared before the ratification of the 13th Amendment, and just a few settled during the three decades afterward.
The History of Winchester by Henry Chapman (1936) supposes that the first was Stephen Roberts, a former slave who became attached as an orderly to Winchester’s Nathaniel Richardson, then a Brevet Major in the Union Army and Commissary of Subsistence. When Richardson came home, Roberts accompanied him and remained in town until his death in 1924, “universally respected and beloved” and remembered for his “splendid upright character.”
Since Richardson was still in Washington as of June 1866, Roberts was not enumerated in Winchester in the 1865 state census. But John Moore and Anna Johnson were. Moore, a laborer born in Virginia about 1815 was listed with his Irish wife Rosanah. Although their names cannot be found in the 1870 census, Moore’s death from apoplexy in Winchester was recorded by the town clerk on Dec. 9, 1877.
Anna Johnson, born in Maryland about 1847, was employed in the home of spinster sisters Mary and Ann Bacon in 1865. Nothing is known about her prior history, but she and Paul Middleton, a native of South Carolina, gave the town its first wedding of “Africans” when they were married by the minister of the Congregational Church on Nov. 12, 1866. This was followed, on Oct. 7, 1867, by the first known birth of a black child in Winchester, a daughter named Lucinda.
The town, however, was not able to watch the child grown up, since the Middletons left Winchester prior to 1870 for Boston where Middleton got work as a fireman.
Nothing more is known about these early black residents. Given the few records available, their early lives can only be the matter of conjecture.
Much more, however, is known of Winchester’s most popular resident with African roots, John William Price.
The barber of Winchester
“Everybody in Winchester knew John W. Price, but even at that it was a compliment, which we question has ever been quite paralleled, that Winchester paid his memory when his funeral was held in that town Friday,” The Boston Evening News reported in 1903.
“John W. Price was a negro barber. For 45 years he had his stand in the same place, and at the time of his death he had been in active business in the town longer than any other man. All day Friday, the day of the funeral, the flag on Winchester Common was at half-mast, and while the funeral services were being conducted all business in the town was suspended.”
This was, no doubt about it, a rare tribute.
Price was not a former slave, not from the South, and actually not entirely black, being in fact bi-racial, though that was a distinction often overlooked in records, newspapers such as that quoted above, and public regard.
A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the son of two Canadians, Price had paternal roots in England, while his mother was a free bi-racial of unknown ancestry. When Price was 10 (1849), his widowed mother moved with her two sons to Massachusetts and remarried.
Price arrived in Winchester in 1868 as a veteran of the U.S. Navy (whose enlistment records give his race as “white.”) During the Civil War, he served on a series of gunboats, the U.S.S. Missouri, Benton, Essex, Tuscumbia, and General Price.
After the war he returned to Boston, where he worked as a barber at the Marlboro’ House. Then he introduced one of the first barber shops into Winchester. His business was located on Main Street (in a building formerly at the intersection with Park Street) and his home was nearby on Winchester Place, next to the old fire station.
In 1869, Price (a widower) married Mary Jane Shephard and brought her to Winchester. Shephard, the child of free blacks from Philadelphia and Boston, was a native of Boston. The parents separating while their five children were still young, the siblings were rarely enumerated together as a family since they were placed in several different households to live and work.
Nevertheless, that she had two brothers and a brother-in-law who were barbers might explain her acquaintance with Price.
Married and living in Winchester, the Prices became established citizens. He was a charter member and officer of the local post of the Grand Army of the Republic and joined the local lodge of Masons. He belonged to the Winchester Mutual Benefit Association, and in 1873 was elected president of the Hancock Mutual Benefit Association in Boston. He was, his obituary stated, “much liked and respected.”
In 1880, the Prices and Roberts were still the only settled black or bi-racial residents within the town. (Although 19 blacks, including a family of 10, were enumerated in that year’s census, they soon moved on.) By the 1890s, however, the black population in Winchester had grown enough to form a mission of the Baptist Church.
It would appear, though, that neither the Prices nor Roberts were active with that church. Roberts’ funeral was held at the Second Congregational Church of which he was a charter member.
Price’s funeral offers signs that he had integrated into the community at large. Members of both the GAR and Masons, white Yankees all, served as pall bearers at his funeral, and the minister of the First Baptist Church gave the funeral sermon.
Mary Price, reportedly an invalid in 1903, left Winchester in October 1914 to live in Melrose, 10 years before she died in Boston at the home of a nephew.
She left behind a town where the population had changed greatly. The early 20th century saw a black community develop with a few hundred people—but that was a new era of black history in a new century.
