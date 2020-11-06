WINCHESTER - Town Meeting began last night and Town Meeting members debated several articles sponsored by the Planning Board including Article 3 concerning “home occupations.”
This article asks Town Meeting to allow home occupations in accessory buildings (by amending Section 3.2.1 of the zoning bylaw by deleting Section 3.2.1.4 and renumbering the remaining subsections of Section 3.2.1) with some caveats. They are:
1. No person other than members of the family residing on the premises shall be engaged in such occupation.
2. The use of the dwelling unit for the home occupation shall be clearly incidental and subordinate to its use for residential purposes by its occupants, and not more than 25 percent of the floor area of the (dwelling unit and accessory buildings) shall be used in the conduct of the home occupation.
3. There shall be no change in the outside appearance of the building or premises, or other visible evidence of the conduct of such home occupation other than one sign, not exceeding two square feet in area, non-illuminated.
4. There shall be no sales of products on the premises in connection with such home occupation.
5. No traffic shall be generated by such occupation in greater volumes than would normally be expected in a residential neighborhood, and any need for parking generated by the conduct of such home occupation shall be met off street and other than in a required front yard.
6. No equipment or process shall be used in such home occupation which creates noise, vibration, glare, fumes, odors, or electrical interference detectable to the normal senses off the lot, if the occupation is conducted in a single-family residence, or outside the dwelling unit if conducted in other than a single-family residence. In the case of electrical interference, no equipment to process shall be used which creates visual or audible interference in any radio or television receivers off the premises, or causes fluctuations in line voltage off the premises.
7. Barber shop, beauty shop, and mortuary are not permitted.
While Town Meeting ultimately passed this article, 128 - 26, they rejected an amendment brought forward by Roger Wilson to remove the first subsection. He argued some residents, working from home, may need to hire a non-family member like a nanny.
Planning Board Chair Heath von Mering suggested removing that subsection could bring traffic and parking, two things Section 3.2.1 permits. She asked Town Meeting to reject the amendment, saying the Planning Board would look into it.
Most Town Meeting members favored the overall article, but disliked Wilson’s amendment.
“I favor making it a permissible use,” Carol Savage said about turning a residential home into an office, “but I don’t favor (removing subsection 1).”
Town Meeting member John Kilborn agreed, saying the removal of subsection 1 could “result in unintended consequences by turning residences into businesses,”
Town Meeting member Jason Lee concurred, asking to keep subsection 1 to “stop residential properties from becoming commercial.”
Town Meeting member and School Committee member Chris Nixon, backing the article and leaning toward supporting the amendment, wondered how it came about and if the Planning Board (and co-sponsor Select Board) was simply being proactive or if they received complaints.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said his board hadn’t heard any complaints but was simply being proactive. He then added Town Meeting needs further consideration for the amendment.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt agreed with Goluboff on supporting the article and rejecting the amendment. He added how he received requests from residents working at home who really couldn’t. He called it a common sense change.
von Mering said people were doing this for years already, so now they can call it what it is. She referred to the article as a clean up.
After Town Meeting member Sherry Winkelman said there wasn’t enough time to think through the consequences of removing subsection 1, Town Meeting ultimately rejected the amendment with only 35 in favor and 123 against.
To the main motion, Town Meeting member Heidi DiLeo wondered about any impact to the tax base if it passed. Town Planner Brian Szekely said he was unaware of any impacts, though admitted he wasn’t an expert on the subject.
Regardless, Town Meeting passed the article by a wide margin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.