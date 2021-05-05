WINCHESTER - After a lengthy discussion, Town Meeting voted to press pause on Article 8, to create a special revenue source to fund the sustainability director position. Instead, Town Meeting will take up the article at a “time certain” or directly following Article 20, which pertains to the town’s budget.
The main issue Town Meeting members voiced concerned, not the position itself, which almost everyone who spoke agreed the town needed, but with how the town attempted to fund it (through a special revenue fund and not as a line item in the budget).
Therefore, Town Meeting could vote, whenever they reach Article 20, to place the position in the budget proper, thereby negating Article 8 entirely. To say it another way, Town Meeting may have spent more than an hour debating a wholly unnecessary article.
It didn’t appear members of the Select Board, who championed the article, expected Town Meeting to support the position appearing in the town manager’s budget, even though Town Manager Lisa Wong wanted to fund the position in FY21 and FY22 but took it out both times due to COVID.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, speaking on behalf of the article, said it would add a surcharge (or what Town Counsel Mina Markarious later called a “tax”) to building permits (but only building permits and not any permit issued by the Building Dept.) of $50-$75.
He said the town needed the sustainability director position so Winchester could remain one of the greenest communities in the state. The town also recently adopted a Climate Action Plan and needs the position to implement it.
Things started poorly, however, when the Finance Committee voted 2-3-4 (two in favor, three against and four abstaining) to reject the article. FinCom Chair Enzo Rascionato admitted his committee didn’t really know what the fee would be or what it would be contained to. He cited a lack of detail as the main reason FinCom voted against the article.
Town Meeting member Tony Conte, after acknowledging he disputed many of the usual claims about global warming, wondered why the article only needed a majority to pass, but needed a two-thirds vote to close the fund. He offered an amendment to require both a majority to adopt the fund and a majority to close it.
His motion passed with 99 in favor and 56 against.
Town Meeting member Nathan Rome felt the surcharge was misplaced and the town should raise the money throughout the whole community. Roger Wilson, another Town Meeting member, called the Select Board out for “trying to circumvent Prop 2 and 1/2.” He asked if it would be a flat fee or a variable one.
Bettencourt admitted his board could already levy a fee in this manner, but simply wanted to “generate some revenue to pay for the position.” He said the fee is intended to be small and that Town Meeting will have a high visibility of it.
Ken Pruitt, a Town Meeting member who also helped author the Climate Action Plan, said the town can’t reduce greenhouse gas with just volunteers. He stressed the importance of a sustainability director.
“We must have this position,” he pushed.
Town Meeting member Michelle Prior asked if the town could self-fund the position using the savings from the energy management the town undertook over the past dozen years. Bettencourt said Town Meeting should decide how the position gets funded, adding it requires revenue.
Stephen Boksanski, Town Meeting member, called it a long-term endeavor and asked how much money would the surcharge generate and who would control it, Town Meeting or the town manager. He then wondered if the need for this position meant the town is a major polluter.
Boksanski also pushed to call the fee a tax if that’s what it was. When Markarious announced it was, Boksanski offered an amendment to drop the word surcharge and replace it with tax. His amendment failed with 95 against and only 60 in support.
Town Meeting member Prassede Calabi said the “town has made big strides” in issues involving the environment, but noted all communities face these same issues. She wanted the town to support the position, but also be financially sensitive.
“This article would make us independent of the state,” she noted, adding “it’s the best of all the scenarios.”
When Town Meeting member Mike Galvin asked how many building permits on average get pulled each year, Building Commissioner Al Wile said 1,100 were pulled last year. This means the fund may not pay for the entire cost of the position, as Bettencourt said it would cost approximately $65,000 per year.
Wile did admit the amount varies, but also expressed his reservations as a Town Meeting member. His concerns included someone not pulling a building permit because of the additional fee.
“This could create problems we’re not seeing right now,” he acknowledged.
Bettencourt pushed back slightly, suggesting someone spending $300,000 wouldn’t quibble over a $50 or $75 surcharge. He also said the article gives Town Meeting more control and oversight and could lead to greener construction. (He suggested at one point that residents who build “green” may be exempt from the surcharge.)
Approximately an hour into the discussion, a Town Meeting member attempted to move the question for a vote and end debate. It failed with 95 in favor and 65 against as it didn’t meet the two-thirds threshold.
When debate resumed, Town Meeting member Shamus Brady said he “wholeheartedly supports the position” but shared his concerns about the funding source. He said it should be a part of the budget.
Someone in favor of the article, Town Meeting member Stephanie Zaremba called the position very important, saying it wouldn’t be realistic to fund it through the budget. She added projects won’t be impacted by the additional surcharge.
Town Meeting member and Planning Board Chair Diab Jerius agreed on the need for the position, but called using article Article 8 to fund it “troubling.” He said putting the position as a line item in the budget would show the town’s dedication to sustainability. He said even if the article receives approval, it would still take time to go through the state legislature.
When asked about Lexington’s sustainability director, Markarious, who also works as a member of that community’s town counsel, called the position instrumental in bringing the town grants. However, he couldn’t speak to the financial side.
Town Meeting member Sally Dale told her fellow members not to use a variable funding source to fund a fixed expense.
At this point, it appeared discussion would continue indefinitely until Town Meeting member and former Select Board member Jacqueline Welch brought up the idea of postponing the article until after the town takes up the budget article. Her idea received an official motion from Town Meeting member Aaron Kutylo and passed with 115 members in favor.
Should Town Meeting support placing the sustainability director position in the FY22 budget, this article could become unnecessary and, therefore, indefinitely postponed.
