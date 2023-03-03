WINCHESTER - Dedicated historian Vincent Lawrence Dixon will be running for a seat on the Select Board on March 18. This will be his third time running as he also ran in 2019 and 2022. He has been living in Winchester since 2012 after growing up in Allston, then residing in Cambridge for more than 30 years.
He attended Harvard University Extension School and obtained an Associate’s and Bachelor’s degree in Arts and went on to receive his Master’s degree in education from Harvard Graduate School of Education. Dixon was on the Finance Committee for four years from 2015-2019 which was a significant demonstration of his abilities because he was the swing vote to ensure the town had full kindergarten.
Dixon recently became a member of the Democratic party, but he remains moderate to conservative on financial issues and progressive on social issues.
He is a member of the Mystic Valley Area Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), has done periodic presentations for the Winchester Historical Society on local history topics and has been a Town Day Trolley Tour Guide. He is a Finance Committee member and Investment Committee member at the Parish of the Epiphany. He is also a Planning Committee member as well as a Historian Presenter for Wilson Science & Technology Forum.
Dixon believes there are several important issues he would like to address for the Town of Winchester. The first is the education system. Dixon was homeschooled and taught by his mother and father from kindergarten through high school, a complete curriculum, so he believes that the more you educate and the earlier you educate children, the better that they are going to do. He believes that the town should have complete preschool, no lottery, and anyone who wants their child to go should be able to go.
Another issue he would like to resolve is that of the Master Plan. He believes that this should be fully implemented and some regional shuttle transportation services should be accessible to all.
He also commented that Winchester is a cheap town in terms of paying town personnel. He mentioned that although Winchester did bring the salaries up a bit, they are bringing them up to what comparable towns are, which tells him that Winchester has been running behind, and that is causing Winchester to lose good people.
As stated in Dixon's candidate profile, "Winchester must be committed to modest, clear development objectives that will help pay for our distinct educational construction costs and potential enrollment increases."
He also would like to have an endowment fund for Winchester which would welcome private contributions. Although you would have to get some legislature and approval to do this, Boston has had several funds over the years that were charitable funds set up by wealthy men in the late 1800’s early 1900’s. These funds would be investments for Winchester’s future.
Dixon also wants strengthened communication, as focused on by the Communications Committee of Town Meeting, and noted in his candidate profile that communication must be encouraged due to “the weakening of traditional newspaper media, and the scattering of social media platform information.”
He stated that if he's ever elected to one of these positions based on what he's done with the Finance Committee, and his advising work in government and politics in Cambridge, he is sure that he could do the job. He said that whether people agree with him or not they agreed that he could do the job. He also stated that he would love to educate people in a more detailed way as to how solutions can happen.
In regard to the Winchester community, he said that income wise "we are squeezing out the people at the bottom that made this a community of diversity of different backgrounds and different classes and we are losing that."
He added that there are more people on the high end, and believes the more of those people there are, the more other people will be forced out. He noted that this is because things are becoming too expensive. Rent prices and property prices only increase and it is a real problem.
He stated that "we have to address the housing issue, we have to improve education more than it has been improved, (and) we have to include civics."
He would like to see civics put back in the curriculum at school.
Dixon added that some people may not be happy with the things he’s done because he tries to balance more public government services with being economically responsible, but he doesn’t think that can be done by being cheap. He believes sometimes you have to pay an employee a little bit more to keep them or get them in the first place.
Dixon noted that there needs to be respect for the people that are here as well as the people that keep coming. He said that everyone needs to have the same rights and opportunities. He stated that part of government is balancing, so that people at the bottom have the same opportunities and people at the top have some sense of responsibility.
What sets Dixon apart is that he comes from a teaching background so his campaigns have always been about educating people about public education and respect.
