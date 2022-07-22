WINCHESTER - The Network for Social Justice wants to bring attention to discrimination through The Lived Experience survey by gathering data on people who live, work, study and/or worship in Winchester.
According to Liora Norwich, Executive Director of the Network for Social Justice, the Massachusetts Human Rights Coalition developed the survey back in the fall of 2019. In 2020, the Town of Needham began using the survey to better understand people’s experience with discrimination.
Norwich said the survey would advance the town’s human rights statement, help the town understand community concerns regarding discrimination, and provide data to understand who is being marginalized.
She called it “de-individualized” data that would be open-sourced to inform equality and inclusive planning by any local entity.
“We should look at this as a town resource,” Norwich said, adding they can take the survey in a lot of different ways.
The survey includes two sections: demographic information and an incident report. Norwich said people can complete the survey for themselves or others (such as young children). Questions include: type of incident, details, response, reasons for not taking action, and resources that would make Winchester a more welcoming place to live, work or visit.
While the Select Board appreciated the effort of the Network, chair Rich Mucci, after perusing Needham’s survey, called it more open-ended and wondered if Winchester’s version could look similar.
Hilary Turkewitz, member of the Network, said the Needham survey takes longer to answer and the Network’s intention involved shortening the survey. Norwich added they don’t want it to be a story-telling forum, but noted they could add in a question or two to more closely resemble the Needham survey.
Mucci suggested they add in questions asking people if they live, work or study in Winchester. He also wondered if the town had (or would have) a committee to digest the information and discuss what to do with it. Norwich said they could use the Network for such a task.
“What is the end product, a report?” Mucci questioned.
Norwich said the Network would draft a report in the next six months to a year. She said all the data would be collected by Survey Monkey. Anyone who participates will be asked if they want their name shared.
The executive director asked the board if they would place a link to the survey on the town website (the Network will also provide paper copies) while the Network plans to host a kickoff event and spread awareness of the survey through town organizations.
Vice-chair of the Select Board Anthea Brady wanted to make sure the Network let people know the survey is not a reporting tool. She also asked the Network to make people aware they can respond anonymously. And, like Mucci, she preferred a more open response forum.
“It’s important to have data to help identify problems,” Select Board member Mariano Goluboff noted, but added the town won’t know what to do with the data until it’s received.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt agreed, saying it will be “great to see the information,” but worried some minority communities could be hesitant to reach out to government agencies.
“So, this may not reach every community we want,” he admitted.
